UPDATED: The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday said it is adding additional guests hosts to the calendar through most of the month of November as Williams continues to recover from recent health issues. The talk show said that Michael Rapaport will guest host the week of November 8, followed by an “all-new hot talk panel” on November 15, then Bill Bellamy on November 16-17. Jerry Springer and Steve Wilkos will reunite to co-host on November 18-19. Sherri Shepherd is currently serving in Williams’ seat this week, after Whitney Cummings did so the week of October 25-29. View this post on Instagram A...

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO