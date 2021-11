In the past few years, there have been few names that have had as much success, both financially and creatively, as Tracy Oliver. With record-breaking comedies like Girls Trip, acclaimed TV comedies like First Wives Club, and multiple other projects, Oliver has cemented her legacy as one of the freshest and most prominent voices in show business. And, if Oliver’s latest show, the upcoming Prime Video comedy Harlem, is any indication, the talented writer and producer is not only here to stay, she’s getting bigger and brighter by the day.

