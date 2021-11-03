CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law

By Ariana Figueroa
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON — Conservative justices on the U.S. Supreme Court expressed skepticism Wednesday after listening to two hours of oral arguments on a New York law that imposes strict limits on carrying a gun outside the home — a case that will test how far states can go when crafting their own laws.

In New York State Rifle & Pistol Assoc. v. Bruen , attorney Paul Clement, former U.S. solicitor general in the Bush administration, argued that New York’s restrictive gun laws infringe on an individual’s Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.

“Carrying a firearm outside the home is a fundamental, constitutional right,” he said in his opening presentation to the court.

Chief Justice John Roberts said he found it surprising that local officials could make decisions about a constitutional right. Several other members of the court expressed that sentiment, but also agreed that states could decide whether to exclude guns from “sensitive places” in New York such as public transportation, New York University, Columbia University and Times Square on New Year’s Eve.

Justices Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh expressed their concern about the high bar applicants needed to meet in order to obtain a gun permit.

Barbara Underwood, New York’s solicitor general, defended the state’s law, arguing that the state is not an outlier in its restrictions because states have used a variety of regulations over the years.

Some cities also place their own restrictions, such as Chicago and Baltimore.

“And it’s not an outlier in asking a licensed applicant to show good cause for a carry license,” she said.

Justice Elena Kagan said that the brief Clement submitted to the court focused on the argument that the New York law is a “regulatory scheme” that deprives most people of their right to carry a gun, rather than the two individuals who brought the case against New York.

Iowa no longer requires a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Most states broadly grant requests to carry weapons outside the home except for California, New York, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Connecticut and Rhode Island. Those states have wide discretion to deny an applicant a concealed carry permit.

In those states , about 1% of all residents are approved for concealed carry, compared to about 10% in other states with looser laws.

States with tougher standards generally require an individual to demonstrate a need for self-protection, referred to as “proper cause.” A general desire to possess a concealed carry gun is not a sufficient reason in those states.

The gun rights advocates who are challenging New York’s law, Robert Nash and Brandon Koch, had applications for a concealed-carry license denied, but were granted “restricted” licenses to carry a gun for target shooting and hunting.

This is the first gun rights case the Supreme Court has taken up in years.

In 2008, the Court ruled in District of Columbia v. Heller that the Second Amendment does allow an individual the right to have a gun in his or her home for the purposes of self defense. In 2010, the Court confirmed in McDonald v. City of Chicago that the states must adhere to that right.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor noted that based on history, states have put in place their own restrictions on guns.

“Those 43 states that you’re talking about, most of them didn’t give unrestricted rights to carry of one form or another until recent times,” she said. “Before recent times, there were so many different regulations. What it appears to me is that the history and tradition of carrying weapons is that states get a lot of deference on this.”

New Jersey Acting Attorney General Andrew Bruck also defended the need to show proof that an individual needs to carry a gun outside the home.

“New Jersey residents should be able to go to a shopping mall or sporting event without having to worry about whether the person behind them is secretly carrying a firearm for no good reason,” Bruck said in a statement.

“The Second Amendment has always allowed states to adopt common-sense restrictions on carrying a concealed firearm in public — to protect their residents. A Supreme Court decision striking down reasonable firearm licensing laws would pose a significant risk to public safety.”

The Pew Research Center found that about 3 in every 10 Americans own a gun and that men are more likely to own a firearm than women, from 39% of men to 22% of women.

Some of the most recent data for gun deaths found that there were 39,773 deaths from gun-related injuries in 2017. Pew found that about 60% of gun deaths were by suicide.

The post Supreme Court justices skeptical about New York gun control law appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Chiropractor convicted of assaulting woman pays $105 fine, keeps license

A West Burlington chiropractor convicted of assaulting a female patient will pay a $105 fine and be allowed to continue practicing chiropractic in Iowa. In April 2020, the Iowa Board of Chiropractic alleged that on “multiple occasions” Joel Thomas Rexroth of the Rexroth Chiropractic Center had grabbed the breasts of a female patient, made lewd […] The post Chiropractor convicted of assaulting woman pays $105 fine, keeps license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution

A convicted murderer is entitled to the $50,000 in cash that a judge had designated for victim restitution, the Iowa Courts of Appeals has ruled. According to court records, James Farnsworth II was arrested by Mason City police in April 2012 for the stabbing death of Ian Decker. In the hours before the stabbing, Farnsworth’s […] The post Convicted killer to be refunded $50,000 intended for victim restitution appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Commission denies Leonard Fazio’s bid for a new real estate license

After serving two years in prison, a once-prominent central Iowa real estate agent has been denied a license to again sell real estate in Iowa. State records indicate Leonard Fazio applied for a new Iowa real estate license in March. The Iowa Real Estate Commission replied with a notice of intent to deny the application, […] The post Commission denies Leonard Fazio’s bid for a new real estate license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
REAL ESTATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Editorial: A Supreme Court ruling against gun permits would be activist, not originalist

The Supreme Court last week heard a challenge to New York’s permit requirement for carrying a gun in public, a case the gun lobby hopes will further the trend of recent decades toward eviscerating gun restrictions everywhere. But even some conservative scholars are questioning whether that trend is pushing the Second Amendment beyond its original intent in the same way conservatives have long accused liberals of doing on issues like abortion.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Conversation U.S.

Supreme Court appears to suggest right to guns at home extends to carrying them in public too

Faced with the question “does the constitutional right to possess a gun extend outside the home?” the majority of the Supreme Court appears to be heading toward the answer “yes.” On Nov. 3, 2012, justices heard oral arguments over New York’s restrictions on the carrying of firearms in public. Supreme Court watchers reported that conservative justices – who make up the bulk of the court – appeared to be of the view that the state’s laws contravene individuals’ right to self-defense outside of their own property. “Why isn’t it good enough to say I live in a violent area, and I want...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sacramento Bee

More Californians could carry concealed guns if Supreme Court strikes down New York law

More Californians could be allowed to carry concealed weapons if the U.S. Supreme Court strikes down a New York law under challenged from Second Amendment advocates. The nine justices on Wednesday heard arguments against a New York law that requires gun owners to obtain a special license from local authorities to carry firearms outside the home and show “proper cause” to get one, according to The Washington Post. Seven other states have similar laws: California, Delaware, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Attorney General James defends New York State’s gun licensing protection law at Supreme Court

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday released a statement supporting New York State’s gun laws in anticipation of oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, in which the plaintiffs seek to overturn a New York law governing the carrying of firearms outside the home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Liberal Justice Kagan breaches protocol by jumping in to interrupt conservative Kavanaugh's questioning of her argument during Supreme Court hearing over the Boston Bomber's death penalty

Liberal Justice Elena Kagan clashed with her conservative colleague Brett Kavanaugh during a Supreme Court hearing over the Boston Bomber on Wednesday as they heard arguments about whether an appeals court was justified in overturning Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death sentence. It was a rare breach of protocol as liberal and conservative...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

Supreme Court expresses skepticism over Texas inmate’s death row prayer demand

Conservative Supreme Court justices expressed skepticism Tuesday about a Texas death row inmate’s demand that his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. Executions in Texas, the nation’s busiest death penalty state, have been delayed while the court considers the question. The outcome won’t take anyone off death row but […]
TEXAS STATE
NY1

'Not the New York I want to live in': Hochul fears Supreme Court striking down major gun law

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday said she is very concerned about the Supreme Court possibly striking down a state law limiting who can carry concealed guns. “The spectacle of thinking New Yorkers can walk around with a gun concealed on our subways and into our delis and into our restaurants and into our entertainment venues—that is not the New York I want to live in,” Hochul said on NY1’s “Mornings On 1,” one day after the court heard oral arguments in the case.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thefulcrum.us

The Supreme Court is broken and needs to be reformed

Turberville is director of The Constitution Project as the Project on Government Oversight, a nonpartisan group that investigates corruption, misconduct and conflicts of interest in the federal government. The Supreme Court's reputation has been sullied by deeply contentious confirmation processes and the resulting polarizing rulings by its own justices. One...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
U.S. POLITICS
Iowa has long enjoyed a reputation for clean government. But what would happen if nobody was watching? The Iowa Capital Dispatch is a hard-hitting, independent news organization dedicated to connecting Iowans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Dispatch combines state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled commentary. We deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Iowans. We also believe that without strong community journalism, Iowans risk losing the government integrity and accountability they have long valued. The Capital Dispatch is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Iowa Capital Dispatch retains editorial independence.

