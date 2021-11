If you want to find the best lures for smallmouth bass, you have to think about what makes them different from their large-mouthed brethren. It’s not always much, and in some cases they may intermingle or act the same way. You can use the same lures for them, with a few variations. First of all, smallies are primarily sight feeders—so you’re looking for clear water staples. Oddly enough, while ultra-natural patterns may get the call in some circumstances, it occasionally pays to go to the opposite extreme and use gaudy palettes of chartreuse and bubble gum.

