CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

The 'Let's Go Brandon' rallying cry

By Tammy Bruce
Washington Times
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWill the Democratic Party hear the stop the insanity message sent by the Virginia electorate? Probably not. But one thing they will continue to hear is, “Let’s Go, Brandon!”. I had the pleasure the other night of being a guest on Greg Gutfeld’s breakout show “Gutfeld!” on Fox News....

m.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

Rachel Maddow’s new low and other commentary

The indictment of “Igor Danchenko, better known as the primary source for . . . the now-infamous ‘Steele Dossier,’ ” thunders TK News’ Matt Taibbi, “is most immediately devastating to the reputation of the many famous news personalities who hyped the Steele story.” Yet “the response by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow was a thing beyond.” Maddow not only flogged the dossier for years, “she specifically hyped its credibility on the grounds of how it was put together, and by whom.” Now we know that key claims, such as that Moscow long “cultivated” Donald Trump, came only from one Clintonite’s gossip, not from Russia or even a Trump source. Yet “Rachel not only isn’t upset, she’s expressing pride in having been burned, and is digging in for more.”
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
CNN

Fact check: Deceptive Republican attack ad uses images from Trump presidency to depict 'chaos' under Biden

Washington (CNN) — A new national television ad from House Republicans' campaign arm deceptively uses images of events that occurred during former President Donald Trump's time in office to attack President Joe Biden's tenure. The 30-second ad from the National Republican Congressional Committee, titled "Chaos," begins with House Speaker Nancy...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tammy Bruce
Person
Chuck Todd
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Person
Donald Trump
KESQ

Chris Christie delivers tough message to Republican audience, saying GOP gains hinge on moving on from 2020

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie told some of the Republican Party’s most influential donors and bundlers Saturday that the only way for the party to continue building on last Tuesday’s electoral successes is to move beyond former President Donald Trump’s fixation with the 2020 election results — while showing voters they will listen and fight for them with a message “that doesn’t hurt their ears.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Economy#Isis#Republicans#The Democratic Party#Fox News#Americans#Happy Warriors#Cnn
The Independent

Rachel Maddow says Biden had best election night of any president for 30 years

Two days after Virginia Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Terry McAuliffe sent Democrats into a panic over the implications for next year’s midterm elections, MSNBC host Rachel Maddow has a message for them: Don’t panic.Speaking during her 9pm show on Thursday, Maddow suggested that Democrats’ performance in the first statewide elections held since Mr Biden took office was on par with how the GOP fared during Ronald Reagan’s first term because of New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s single-point win over Republican Jack Ciattarelli.Mr Murphy’s victory, which made him the first Democratic governor of the Garden State to win re-election in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fresno Bee

Kevin McCarthy says Democrats in Biden-won seats are in danger. These Californians are on the list

Democrats seeking re-election to the United States House of Representatives should be worried if things go the way Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy predicts. “If you’re a Democrat and President Biden won your seat by 16 points, you’re in a competitive race next year,” he said in a news conference on Wednesday of representatives in districts that voted for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Republicans mocked for sudden silence on election fraud after Virginia win

Republicans have been mocked for their sudden silence on election fraud after winning the Virginia governor’s race. Private equity executive Glenn Younkin beat out Democrat Terry McAuliffe, a former governor of the state, in a race many expected Mr McAuliffe to win. The result is seen as cause for concern among Democrats as the party in power often lose their congressional majorities in the first midterm following a presidential victory. The hosts of Morning Joe on MSNBC sarcastically wondered why Republicans appeared to trust the results in the governor’s race and special elections that they won, when many falsely...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy