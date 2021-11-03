CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yoga

Don’t Know Where To Start? Seven Tips For Beginner Climbers

By Jenya Kazbekova
Climbing
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Jenya Kazbekova, 25, has been the reigning Ukrainian Lead Champion since she was 16. She placed fourth at the 2019 Bouldering World Championships in Hachioji. Prior to that, she made both Bouldering and Lead World Cup finals. Outside, Kazbekova...

www.climbing.com

Comments / 0

Related
Climbing

Staying Strong: How to Perform Your Best All Season

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. As climbers, we often emerge from the gym at the start of the season packed full of power but unsure how to keep it. The more you trade rock for plastic, the more you’ll discover that while your endurance and technique improve on real rock, strength and power will diminish. This is particularly the case when doing a lot of onsighting, especially on trad. When you’re redpointing, after a few tries, the individual moves will be too easy to allow you to maintain power. Even boulderers can find that climbing on real rock will result in a loss of raw pulling power—unless you take steps to combat this seemingly inevitable depletion.
YOGA
Climbing

Separate Skills Training from Strength Training

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. All of us want to become better climbers. Some of us say we’ll go to the gym and climb X times a week for X months. However, climbing randomly will not usually yield the best results. If progress is your goal, you must be intentional about how you train. A common mistake is to mix skill and strength training into the same workout. Here, I’ll discuss how to work on specific skills—you can become a better climber without necessarily getting stronger.
WORKOUTS
Climbing

Why You Should Seek Out the Sisterhood of the Rope

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “To be a good climber, or good mountain climber, you need two qualities. The most important is to have confidence and to have the determination to do something,” Catherine Destivelle said while narrating footage of herself rope-soloing the Old Man of Hoy, a 449-foot sea stack off the coast of Scotland. In late summer 1996, I had checked out the short film Rock Queen from the library in my hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I slammed the tape into the VCR and watched, transfixed, as Destivelle negotiated the dark spire with the cold waters of the Atlantic crashing below. Her words etched into my brain: “You have confidence because you have a lot of experience and you know exactly what you are able to do.”
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climbers#Nutrition#Whole Foods#Lead Climbing#Ukrainian
Climbing

Weekend Whipper: 10-Year-Old Skips Clips, Goes for the Ride of His Life

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Bayes Wilder, 10, has the sport climbing confidence most of us can only dream of. He was projecting The Madness (5.13c) at the Motherlode in the Red River Gorge and worked out all of the moves on his first go. Thought Bayes was “not feeling 100%”, he decided to give The Madness a redpoint burn in the waning daylight. He flew past the lower cruxes and arrived at the upper headwall “massively pumped, as is common on that route,” said his father, Matt Wilder.
LIFESTYLE
SPY

10 Quiet Treadmills That Let You Get in Your Run Without Waking Your Roommates

Treadmills are a great way to get your daily dose of aerobic exercise without having to leave the comfort of your own home. For many, this is a godsend. The process allows most people to go about their daily lives knowing it’s possible to get a workout done at a time that’s most convenient for them.  However, if you live with a family, flatmates or have neighbors in close proximity, the noise of a treadmill can be a little more antisocial than optimal. This is especially true if you’re an early morning or late evening exerciser. If the noise from your...
LIFESTYLE
Climbing

Conditioning for Climbers: Fitness and Strength Are Not the Same

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Most climbers are not “athletes” in the true sense because general fitness and conditioning are low on their priority list—an after-thought rather than a crucial training component. In most other sports, a base of general strength and endurance is built first before you concentrate on a specific discipline. But for most climbers it works the other way around.
WORKOUTS
SheKnows

7-Minute Core Exercises for a Quick Targeted Workout

Seven-minute workouts are a thing of beauty because they’re designed to meet your needs. Seven-minute workouts know you’re busy. They realize that between work, parenting, and everyday life, you’ve hardly got a moment to spare — and when you do come across some much-needed free time, the last thing you want to do is spend an hour sweating. But seven-minute workouts also understand that you want to stay active. You care about building strength and having energy — you just don’t have endless time to dedicate to exercise. Thankfully, you don’t need endless time. By carving just seven minutes out...
WORKOUTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Sports
Gamespot

Inscryption Beginner's Tips

Inscryption is a strange game. It's primarily a card-battling experience akin to something like Slay the Spire, but like Dan Mullins Games' past titles, such as Pony Island, there's much more to Inscryption than meets the eye. What's more, its card-battling gameplay is pretty robust and well-developed, even if fighting and winning card battles is only the means to allow you to explore its strange world and narrative.
VIDEO GAMES
Climbing

John Long: This is Safety’s Worst Enemy

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. In 1989, at a small crag in France, the Styx Wall at Buoux, Lynn Hill forgot to finish tying her knot connecting the climbing rope to her harness. At the top of a 70-foot warm-up, she started to lower off. The unsecured rope end pulled through and Lynn went airborne, windmilling her arms to stay upright. She crashed through branches of a tree and piled into the ground between two boulders.
SPORTS
lordsofgaming.net

6 Beginner Echo Generation Tips To Help You Get Started

Echo Generation is a turn-based RPG adventure game that recently hit Xbox Game Pass. So if you’re a subscriber be sure to make use of your subscription and check it out. Despite its whimsical and retro-looking appearance, the game can be quite challenging. Fortunately, our very own Lord Addict has some Echo Generation tips that will help you get your adventure started.
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

Does your back hurt? How one surprising lifestyle tweak can reduce pain

After many months in lockdown, a lot of us are finding that we’re experiencing back pain that we hadn’t been bothered by before. There could be many reasons for this, including increased stress during the past year, moving less and spending more time sitting in one position. But while you...
FITNESS
Climbing

Janja Garnbret Becomes First Woman to Onsight 5.14b

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Janja Garnbret, 22, onsighted Fish Eye, in Oliana, Spain, on November 1. Then, in the same style, she put down American Hustle, also in Oliana. Both go at 8c (5.14b). More...
SPORTS
Climbing

There’s A New Dawn In Climbing, But Will The Sun Shine On Everyone?

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. A few days ago while climbing, several friends (whose names have been redacted to protect them from the vigilantes who roam the Internet like the gangs of scalp hunters in Blood Meridian), and I started talking about what we always talk about these days at the crag—equity, inclusion and social justice.
MUSIC
CBS DFW

The Ones For Wellness – The Best Time Of Day To Work Out

FORT WORTH, Texas – There’s evidence showing that it may not be just about how you exercise, but rather when. Many agree a morning workout is a great way to start the day, but a recent study out of the Netherlands suggests afternoon workouts may be better for some. Dr. Patrick Schrauwen and his team studied a moderate exercise routine on two dozen men. All of them were pre-diabetic, meaning their blood sugar levels were higher than normal. After 12 weeks of doing the exact same routine, everyone had better cardiovascular health, but those who worked out late in the day got...
WEIGHT LOSS
Climbing

Boulder Better (and Harder) with This Cheap, DIY Stick-Brush

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. Efficiency is rarely a priority for the young. When I was a teenager and had the time to climb six days a week, I felt little urge to maximize my chances of success. Back then I believed in effort: If you wanted it enough, if you tried hard enough, you’d eventually reap your rewards. But, as we age, life has a way of getting between us and climbing. For most of the last 10 years, while I lived in New York City, my number of outdoor-climbing days was severely limited. And so when I did get out, there was suddenly pressure to make good use of my time.
BOULDER, CO
Climbing

For Safety’s Sake Don’t Do This: Use Body Fluid for Cam Lube

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. We were racking up at the base of the Grand Wall in Squamish. We’d opted to use my old rack, but the trigger on one of my #1 cams was stuck. My partner asked to see the cam, turned around, and then I heard a tinkling noise. He was peeing on the cam head. The urine lubricated the cam, but I forced him to carry it for the climb. Instead, I chose to run out the Split Pillar hand crack.
CARS
spring.org.uk

This Popular Vitamin Can Double Weight Loss

People with higher levels of this vitamin in their body tend to lose more weight when dieting. A variety of common vitamins and minerals have been linked to weight loss. High levels of vitamin D, though, have repeatedly been linked to weight loss and a reduction in belly fat. People...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy