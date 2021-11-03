CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Chuck Terrill: The beauty of falling leaves

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow marvelous are the Maple Trees this year? Brilliant red. I am thoroughly impressed. In comparison, our universe is beautiful beyond description. Not only is it beautiful, it is immense! Looking at the pictures sent back by the Hubble satellite helps to convey a sense of how vast our universe is....

TheConversationCanada

'Oh creator, it's you I now renounce': How death metal lyrics echo some Bible passages, and what it means

The other day I came across a Buzzfeed quiz that asked me: “Heavy metal lyric or bible verse?” As someone who is a PhD candidate in religious studies and loves heavy metal, I was surprised to see that I hesitated on a number of my responses. Why does heavy metal use so many biblical references and symbolisms? As I researched, I rediscovered death metal, a musical genre I used to listen to as a teen. It seems like death metal was even more fixated with religion than heavy metal. But why is this musical genre so obsessed with religious and...
RELIGION
Gainesville Times

Column: Venture outdoors to experience true beauty of fall

The people who make calendars tell us that fall begins on Sept. 20. That is the day of the autumnal equinox. But in real life, we are just getting to real fall. I love the crispness in the air and the colors that begin to decorate the tree. We begin...
LIFESTYLE
Kanabec County Times Online

Fall leaves provide a canvas for artist

When autumn rolls around in Minnesota, it is not uncommon for folks to get into their vehicles and head to more idyllic locations in hopes of spotting trees dotted with leaves of scarlet, amber and gold. For Angela Filler those leaves represent possibility. Since 2011, Filler, has taken leaves of...
VISUAL ART
96.5 The Rock

Ever Wondered Why Leaves Change To Fall Colors?

I'm sure you have seen picture perfect seasons where the changes are absolutely beautiful as the trees start making their change into fall colors. Why does that happen?. Leaves are green in the first place because they contain chlorophyll, which is a green pigment that absorbs light energy which we have plenty of during the months leading up to fall. Plants use that energy to convert carbon dioxide and water in photosynthesis.
GARDENING
Jesus
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Peffley: Living chemistry of fall leaves

Witnessing leaves drop from trees in the fall as they change in color is watching a chemistry lab in progress. The sequential detachment of leaves and transformation of leaf color is a wonder to behold. We don’t have to understand the science of leaves or expression of fall colors to appreciate the glorious hues and shades of colors that autumn gives us.
CHEMISTRY
pinejournal.com

Northland Nature: Red leaves persist in fall

Early November is a time of “AutWin”: after the leaves have dropped from the trees and before we have a snowfall that covers these same leaves. This autumn interlude varies in how long it will last, but nearly always early November is part of this seasonal gap. This is also...
LARRY WEBER
Ukiah Daily Journal

Gardening: Enjoy the beauty and science behind fall colors

The brilliant fall color in our landscapes is a magical transformation that happens each year. And the science behind it is just as intriguing. Each fall, as the days shorten, our deciduous trees and shrubs begin this transformation. The plants produce less of the chlorophyll that gives leaves their normal green color. The existing chlorophyll starts breaking down, revealing the underlying pigments of yellow, red or orange.
GARDENING
One Green Planet

8 of the Best Trees for Fall Leaves

For many, fall is the best of the seasons. Summer has scorched us for long enough, and the cool breezes of September and October sweep in with a freshness that feels every bit as relieving as the warmth spring uses to push out the cold of winter. And, while spring has the reemerging of greenness and the wild flashes of flowers, fall has the inexplicable beauty of leaves changing colors.
GARDENING
pawneenews.com

Fall is a time to appreciate our area’s beauty

Fall is a favorite time of year for a lot of people. A couple reasons are the cooler temperatures and the pretty fall colors. We are fortunate to live in an area that has lots of pretty trees. If you drive out to the city pond you can see a big tree with red leaves and if you get there at the right time, you can see it reflected into the water. I love this tree and like taking pictures of it in…
LIFESTYLE
WGNtv.com

Celebrate the beauty of Fall with paint & wine

We are celebrating the beauty of fall with paint and wine today. The folks from Bottle and Bottega are here to talk fall art trends and their upcoming painting events. Joining us are owner, Darcie Loudon and instructor, Emily Erickson. 2009 Ridge Road, Homewood, IL 60430. Facebook: @BottleBottegaHomewood. Instagram: @bottleandbottega_homewood.
HOMEWOOD, IL
wdrb.com

Why Leaves Turn Different Colors in the Fall

Weather seems to be responsible for delayed colors this year. Check out this post Meteorologist Bryce Jones wrote about that a few weeks ago:. But why do leaves turn different colors in the first place? If they are dying, shouldn't they just fall off the tree and turn brown? Well...maybe...but that's actually not what happens when leaves change colors in the fall. Sunlight helps plants make chlorophyll, so as we head into the fall season and our daylight hours get shorter, plants stop making chlorophyll. That's the agent responsible for the green coloring. As the chlorophyll stops and the green fades, the other colors show through. The other components in that leaf or tree will determine what color the leaves turn. Check out this image from NOAA:
ENVIRONMENT
thefocus.news

Is Donna actually leaving The Bold And The Beautiful?

In a recent episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Quinn puts Donna on notice, leading fans to wonder whether she could actually be leaving the soap. Quinn goes full force at Donna after learning about her and Eric and it seems that things can only erupt from here. Viewers wait as Quinn has an ultimatum to make.
TV SERIES
WYTV.com

Tips for getting rid of Fall leaves

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- With last month being the warmest October in a long time, it’s taken a while for leaves to fall. Now that they’re finally falling, many people are preparing for their disposal. Certain towns have loose leaf programs. Street teams take large vacuums around town to pick up...
BOARDMAN, OH
Omak Chronicle

Soil can be made when the leaves fall

OKANOGAN - The great raking has begun. This is the ideal time to make living soil. This year, both Omak and Okanogan have contracted to have bagged leaves and other yard debris picked up on Saturday, Nov. 6. Some towns and cities that compost the leaves they collect, but for most, the bags go to the landfill.
OKANOGAN, WA
averyjournal.com

Fall beauty adorns Wildcat Lake

As the calendar turns to November, the brilliant colors of the autumn season in Avery are quickly disappearing. Prior to the colors dissipating, Michael Klaus, minister with First Christian Church in Elizabethton, Tenn., visited Wildcat Lake and captured these images of the leafy hues amid the backdrop of the lake’s calming waters.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wymt.com

Enjoy the Fall Beauty the Mountains Have to Offer!

Sponsored - Enjoy the Fall Beauty the Mountains Have to Offer!. Gorgeous Colors and Exciting Adventure away you in Pikeville, KY! So WHAT Should YOU DO?. The Levisa Fork holds gentle riffles and flowing shoals, perfect floating conditions for families and beginners. This section is ideal for canoes, kayaks, and small one-man pontoon boats. Since the Levisa Fork receives the waters of Russell Fork along with releases from Fishtrap Lake Dam upstream, the river has great flow all summer long.
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Post and Courier

Horticulture Hotline: Even evergreens lose leaves in the fall

I’m not going to mention “s$d w*bw@rm, Ar%5Ey Wo%%5Es, L@$&3 P@tch or Bro%n P@tch.” Here are a few things to do while enjoying the beautiful Lowcountry weather. One thing that I’m getting asked about right now is yellow leaves or discolored leaves on gardenias, azaleas, camellias, crepe myrtles, magnolias, and viburnum. For the most part these are simply old leaves that are falling off and are going to make room for new leaves. With the exception of the crepe myrtle, this list is all evergreen plants. However, just because these plants are evergreen doesn’t mean they never lose their leaves. Evergreens will lose many leaves between now and April, just not all at once like the crepe myrtle. I have seen many azaleas that are almost naked when the new leaves appear in late February or early March (depending on the weather).
GARDENING
thefocus.news

Who is Sutton Ames on The Young And The Restless?

A new character has joined The Young And The Restless cast in the form of Sutton Ames and fans of the show are desperate to find out more about his background. The character played by actor Jack Landron made his initial debut in the April 5, 2021, episode, where we got a sneak peek of the role. Although now, the character seems to have a stronger role in the Y&R storyline.
TV SERIES

