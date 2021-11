NSO Group’s Pegasus software is accused of enabling phone hacking by certain regimes, so the US has decided to try to drive it out of business. For the past few years the US entity list has been mainly used to cripple Chinese companies, most prominently Huawei, in the name of national security. Its remit is now apparently being expanded to companies originating from other countries, even close allies. Israeli firm NSO Group is suspected of facilitating state phone hacking, which seems to be reason enough for it to be put on the list.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO