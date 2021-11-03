Staying Strong: How to Perform Your Best All Season

Become a member to unlock this story and receive other great perks. *Outside memberships are billed annually. More Details. “To be a good climber, or good mountain climber, you need two qualities. The most important is to have confidence and to have the determination to do something,” Catherine Destivelle said while narrating footage of herself rope-soloing the Old Man of Hoy, a 449-foot sea stack off the coast of Scotland. In late summer 1996, I had checked out the short film Rock Queen from the library in my hometown of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. I slammed the tape into the VCR and watched, transfixed, as Destivelle negotiated the dark spire with the cold waters of the Atlantic crashing below. Her words etched into my brain: “You have confidence because you have a lot of experience and you know exactly what you are able to do.”

