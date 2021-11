TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State head coach Mike Norvell speaks about his team's 28-14 loss to NC State on Saturday at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla. He reviews the performance of starting quarterback McKenzie Milton, speaks on offensive struggles, specifically running the ball, and other missed opportunities as an offense. He also speaks on the defense, which surrendered a few too many big plays on the day. Some of his coaching decisions are also discussed. He also sheds light on a tough week for the Seminoles where they dealt with a bug that impacted the availability of players to practice and in some cases, their availability on Saturday.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO