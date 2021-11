PHILADELPHIA- Temple women's cross country picked up its third top-5 finish of the season Friday at the AAC Championship. Michelle Joyce was able to dominate the race and finished in third place with a time of 21:21.0. Joyce has been the leader for Temple all season and this race was a statement for her to qualify for the NCAA Championship in November. The Owls saw career-best races from Dominyka Petraskaite, Laura Nicholson, and Mia Dubac, who all finished in the top-35.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO