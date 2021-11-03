CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monetta, SC

Monetta town council winners revealed after write-in votes counted

By Landon Stamper lstamper@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 6 days ago
Residents across Aiken County cast their votes on Tuesday, Nov. 2. On Wednesday, the write-in votes for Monetta's town council election were revealed

In a race where no one filed, Monetta's two open town council seats will be filled by write-in candidates.

Nathan Shuler and Alan Shumpert will be the newest members of the council after the unofficial results were tabulated. Twenty-five total write-in votes were cast.

Shuler received 11 votes (44% of the votes cast), while Shumpert received 10 votes (40% of the votes cast).

There were four others who received one vote each (4% of the votes cast): Jay Fallaw, Jerry Martin, Georgette Salters and Joseph Smith.

Of the 25 write-in votes cast, 18 were cast in Saluda County and seven were cast in Aiken County.

