Monetta town council winners revealed after write-in votes counted
In a race where no one filed, Monetta's two open town council seats will be filled by write-in candidates.
Nathan Shuler and Alan Shumpert will be the newest members of the council after the unofficial results were tabulated. Twenty-five total write-in votes were cast.
Shuler received 11 votes (44% of the votes cast), while Shumpert received 10 votes (40% of the votes cast).
There were four others who received one vote each (4% of the votes cast): Jay Fallaw, Jerry Martin, Georgette Salters and Joseph Smith.
Of the 25 write-in votes cast, 18 were cast in Saluda County and seven were cast in Aiken County.
