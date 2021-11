Twenty exceptional Texas A&M University faculty have been honored as 2021 Presidential Impact Fellows. The fifth class of Presidential Impact Fellows joins more than 75 colleagues recognized in prior years with one of the most prestigious scholarly impact awards presented to Texas A&M faculty. The award was initiated by President Michael K. Young to recognize rising stars in their respective fields, and those who embody the university commitment to advancing knowledge through transformational learning, discovery, innovation, and impact for Texas and the world.

