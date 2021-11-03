Toledo Diocese considering move to smaller building

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Toledo announced Wednesday it is considering moving diocesan administrative offices from near downtown to the Old West End.

The diocese would move its Pastoral Center from 1933 Spielbusch Ave. to property it owns at Delaware Avenue and Collingwood Boulevard, next to Rosary Cathedral.

The new location includes a parking lot and a vacant building that would need renovation, Kelly Donaghy, the Diocese of Toledo senior director of communications, said in a statement.

The announcement followed two years of study by a Pastoral Center project committee, which includes Toledo Bishop Daniel Thomas, several members of the Diocesan leadership team, and the Diocesan Real Estate Committee, the diocese said.

The Spielbusch building is only 60 percent occupied because of a 47-percent reduction in staff over the last few years, according to an assessment concluding the space is too large and too expensive, Ms. Donaghy said. “Significant funds” also would need to be invested in the current offices’ maintenance, she said.

“Recognizing the importance of always being good stewards of our properties and resources, as provided by the people of God, it became clear that relocating the offices to a more efficient space would be the most responsible path,” Ms. Donaghy said.

Project funding would not come from diocesan offertory funds and will come, in part, from proceeds from the combination of sale or lease of the existing Pastoral Center space, according to the diocese.