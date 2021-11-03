Juniper Institute for Young Writers Announces Winter Workshops in Creative Writing for Teens

Part of the C.K. Williams Reading Series organized by Princeton’s Creative Writing students. Award-winning poet Chen Chen will read from his work at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in-person in the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. Joining him will be Thomas Dayzie, Mark Schorin, Malcolm Slutzky, Peter Taylor, and Ellen Whiteside, five seniors in Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing, who will also be reading from their recent work; Taylor will host the evening. This event is part of the 2021-2022 C.K. Williams Reading Series, named after the late Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet C.K. Williams, who served on Princeton’s faculty for 20 years. This series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing alongside established writers as special guests.

