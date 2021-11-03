CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Juniper Institute for Young Writers Announces Winter Workshops in Creative Writing for Teens

By the apply page
umass.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Juniper Institute for Young Writers is currently accepting applications for online Winter Workshops, Dec. 27-30. The immersive four-day program is designed for teens interested in taking their creative writing to the next level. This pre-college experience offers inspiration,...

www.umass.edu

Comments / 0

Related
Eagle Newspapers

Fairmount Library announces writing workshop

FAIRMOUNT — Have you ever wanted to write a children’s book? Do you dream about being a published author? Do you wish you knew more about the process? The Fairmount Community Library, located at 406 Chapel Drive, is hosting a Writing Workshop with children’s author, Christyne Morrell via Zoom on Wednesday, November 10th from 6:00 – 7:00 pm.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Princeton University

Reading by poet Chen Chen and Princeton Creative Writing Seniors on November 9

Part of the C.K. Williams Reading Series organized by Princeton’s Creative Writing students. Award-winning poet Chen Chen will read from his work at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in-person in the Drapkin Studio in the Lewis Arts complex on the Princeton University campus. Joining him will be Thomas Dayzie, Mark Schorin, Malcolm Slutzky, Peter Taylor, and Ellen Whiteside, five seniors in Princeton’s Program in Creative Writing, who will also be reading from their recent work; Taylor will host the evening. This event is part of the 2021-2022 C.K. Williams Reading Series, named after the late Pulitzer Prize and National Book Award-winning poet C.K. Williams, who served on Princeton’s faculty for 20 years. This series showcases senior thesis students of the Program in Creative Writing alongside established writers as special guests.
PRINCETON, NJ
belhaven.edu

Belhaven’s Best Creative Writers To Read Their Works

November 3, 2021 (Jackson, Miss.) - Students from Belhaven’s Creative Writing Department and others in the University’s art community will showcase their works of fiction, poetry, creative nonfiction and scripts for screen and stage during the student writer series, Best of Belhaven’s Writers. This event, happening November 9, 5 p.m....
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Umass
theweekendjaunts.com

Sip-N-Write Workshop at KAHLO Collective

Your story is powerful. It’s time to tell it. Join Tami McCarthy of KAHLO Collective and Serena Norr of Let’s Make a Play, a playmaking community for dreamers, creatives, the curious, and seekers who believe in community, collaboration, and telling stories from different perspectives to awaken and inspire, for a warm and welcoming evening of generative writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
missouri.edu

Inspiring young writers

In 2019, Phong Nguyen, a professor and Miller Family Endowed Chair of Writing at the University of Missouri, wondered how he could bring more nationally renowned authors to Missouri to inspire more young writers throughout the state. Eventually, he reached out to Whitney Terrell, a creative writing professor at the University of Missouri Kansas City and together with four other universities and the Kansas City Public Library, they created the Maya Angelou Book Award, whose recipients will travel the state and talk with young writers about their craft.
COLUMBIA, MO
iheartoswego.com

Creative Writing for Kids Returns to CNY Arts Center

Author GB MacRae will present another Creative Writing Workshop for kids ages 7 to 11 at CNY Arts Center. The class will be held from 6-7pm on Tuesday, Nov. 30th. The last Creative Writing workshop for kids was led by kids, high school student authors Leanna Rockwood and Milo Austin, under the supervision of author GB MacRae.
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Creative Writing
Daily Iowan

How UI creative writers are celebrating National Novel Writing Month

National Novel Writing Month, known to many as NaNoWriMo, has arrived. Since 1999, the nonprofit organization of NaNoWriMo has inspired and motivated writers across the country to pick up their pens and write a book in 30 days. With an end goal of a 50,000-word manuscript, equating to 1,700 words a day, what NaNoWriMo is proposing may seem like a daunting venture. However, many writers in Iowa City have accepted the challenge.
IOWA CITY, IA
ELON University

“Burst the Bubble” workshops accepting course proposals for Winter Term

Any Elon student interested in sharing their passion, talent, or skill with others is encouraged to sign up to facilitate a “Burst the Bubble” Winter Term course. The sign-up deadline has been extended to midnight on Monday, Nov. 15, and applications can be found here. Students interested in leading programs...
ELON, NC
thecrcconnection.com

New writing workshop discusses race and communities

The Califa Lit Collective presented a writing workshop on Oct. 21 called “The Power of Place, Race and Identity” with replacement guest speaker, Fred Foote. The Califa Lit Collective is a group of faculty, staff and local authors affiliated with the Los Rios Community College District and the Sierra Joint Community College District.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ironcountyreporter.com

Young writers invited to participate in the Dandelion Cottage story contest

UPPER PENINSULA — The Dandelion Cottage Young Writers Contest, organized by the Upper Peninsula Publishers and Authors Association, is now open to short story submissions by students in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The contest is accepting submissions from students of 5th-12th grades who attend or are being homeschooled in an Upper Peninsula School District. The next contest deadline is…
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ithaca.edu

Writing Center Workshop on Academic Papers

Are you working on an academic paper? Do you need help with research and outlining? Developing the thesis and body? Conclusions can be pretty tricky. Experienced peer tutors will lead you through the ins and outs of the typical academic paper. It's a great chance to ask questions and develop your draft. It's in Smiddy 107 on November 2nd at 7pm.
ITHACA, NY
sevendaysvt

Teen Finalists Workshop Musical Scores From Masterclef Competition

Finalists selected for Masterclef, a competition for teen composers throughout Vermont, gathered for a masterclass workshop and awards ceremony in Burlington City Hall’s Contois Auditorium on October 29. The competition, which drew a total of 25 entries, was developed by the Vermont Symphony Orchestra in partnership with Suad Bushnaq, an award-winning Jordanian/Canadian composer, to riff off of a short melody from her cello concerto for orchestra called "Sampson’s Walk on Air."
MONTPELIER, VT
Petoskey News-Review

'Walloon Writers Review' announces call for submissions

PETOSKEY — The Petoskey-based literary magazine — the Walloon Writers Review — has recently announced a call For submissions for its upcoming seventh edition. The regional literary magazine accepts short stories, poetry, essays and other creative writing as well as nature photography that is inspired by or about Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula.
PETOSKEY, MI
Deadline

WBTV Writers’ Workshop Names Nine 2021-22 Participants

EXCLUSIVE: The Warner Bros. Writers’ Workshop has selected nine up-and-coming writers from more than 2,500 applicants for the 2021–22 edition of the annual training program. The new writers, announced today by Warner Bros. Television Group, will participate in the program running now through March 2022. In its more than 40 years, the Workshop has been considered a premier industry training program, introducing participants to the studio’s writers, producers, and executives with the goal of securing staff writing positions on WBTV–produced series. According to WBTG, nearly 100% of Workshop participants in the past decade have earned staff positions. The six-month Workshop consists of three...
TV & VIDEOS
The Beacon Newspapers

Local writer, speaker lives the creative life

Dr. Yemaja Jubilee delivered a lively reading of her poems at a Lynchburg church last month. Jubilee, an artist, inspirational speaker and newspaper columnist, recently published a book of poetry and wrote a musical based on the music of James Brown. Photo courtesy of Yemaja Jubilee. When Yemaja Jubilee was...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy