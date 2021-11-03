Even Realtors don’t know these facts about buying & selling homes

Most experts are predicting that supply chain shortages won’t end anytime soon. What started with a rush on toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic has become a supply chain nightmare across multiple industries, including homes themselves, new cars, computer chips, and medical equipment. While there are many reasons the supply chain has been disrupted, the fact remains that it has been pushed to the brink and homeowners may be impacted as they purchase a house or invest in remodeling to sell their home. This is also important information for Realtors to have a grasp on in order to better help their clientele during the home buying process. Without an end in sight, here are some goods that might be scarce next year:

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO