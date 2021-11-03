CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even Realtors don’t know these facts about buying & selling homes

By Luke Babich
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReal estate is a lot of things — it’s a great investment, it’s a major engine of the economy, it’s how we build community as well as wealth. But one thing it’s not is exciting — or is it?. Actually, real estate can be downright fascinating if you dig...

Vice

Zillow Sells Thousands of Homes to Controversial Rental Powerhouse

One week after deciding to get out of the iBuyer home-buying business, Zillow has agreed to sell 2,000 of its homes to the second-largest single-family landlord in the country, a controversial and growing powerhouse that has faced allegations it evicted tenants during the national eviction moratorium and didn’t properly maintain Black family homes.
therealdeal.com

Buyers, don’t blink: More U.S. homes selling in one week

Prospective home buyers in the U.S. are facing record-low times to weigh one of the most important investments in their lives. A survey from the National Association of Realtors says home sales in the last year counted a median listing time of one week before going under contract, the Wall Street Journal reported. The rate — recorded for home sales between July 2020 and June 2021 — was the quickest since 1989.
realtytimes.com

What If You’re Priced Out of Buying a Home?

First-time homebuyers are facing a serious problem when it comes to buying a house. While the acceleration may be cooling somewhat, there are still record-breaking rises in home prices. Recent data shows for the first time in the U.S., median home prices surpassed $400,000. Several factors are likely to continue...
The American Genius

Supply chain shortages Realtors need to know about to help their clientele

Most experts are predicting that supply chain shortages won’t end anytime soon. What started with a rush on toilet paper at the beginning of the pandemic has become a supply chain nightmare across multiple industries, including homes themselves, new cars, computer chips, and medical equipment. While there are many reasons the supply chain has been disrupted, the fact remains that it has been pushed to the brink and homeowners may be impacted as they purchase a house or invest in remodeling to sell their home. This is also important information for Realtors to have a grasp on in order to better help their clientele during the home buying process. Without an end in sight, here are some goods that might be scarce next year:
Curbed

Why Won’t These Celebrity Homes Sell Even in This Ridiculously Overheated Housing Market?

In a housing market where even a fixer-upper with asbestos and serious water damage can’t seem to stay on the market for more than a few days (per a recent Redfin report, a third of homes that went under contract in the past month had an accepted offer within one week of being listed), some notoriously unsellable celebrity homes have finally found buyers. Joe Pesci’s $6.5 million Jersey Shore home, for instance, sold earlier this month after two years on the market. Rosie O’Donnell’s Saddle River mansion sold in the spring, five years after first being listed (that one is being demolished and turned into affordable-housing units).
AFP

Black homebuyers underrepresented in US real estate boom

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the nature of homebuying in the United States, but one constant is that Black Americans do not have the same access to a home of their own. Black purchasers made up just six percent of the total homebuyers this year -- a figure that has changed little over the past two decades, a National Association of Realtors (NAR) report released Thursday said. Pandemic dynamics have allowed many Americans to get caught up on student loans and build savings, since spending opportunities like travel and eating in restaurants were off limits. As remote work became the norm, more buyers packed up and moved to be closer to family and friends rather than relocating for a job, according to NAR's 2021 Profile of Home Buyers and Sellers.
OCRegister

Zillow agrees to sell 2,000 homes as flipping business ends

Zillow Group Inc. reached an agreement to sell about 2,000 properties from the home-flipping business that it’s winding down. New York-based investment firm Pretium Partners LLC will purchase the homes, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Pretium owns more than 70,000 rental houses in the U.S., making...
Lima News

Home prices keep shattering records: How can buyers cope?

Home prices can’t keep going up forever. Can they?. During the COVID-19 contagion, Americans proved willing to pay a premium for homes — so much so that home prices shattered all records. Spurred by historically low mortgage rates, lack of inventory and a pandemic-inspired nesting instinct, buyers keep bidding up home prices.
Forbes

Even At A Lowered Valuation, Don’t Buy Rivian’s IPO

Rivian (RIVN), an electric truck and delivery van manufacturer, is set to IPO next week with an expected valuation of ~$52 billion, the midpoint of its IPO price range. A $52 billion valuation is well below the $80 billion valuation the company originally sought, but it is still too high.
