From the candy floss-coloured Pink Sands Beach to renowned Pig Beach, the Bahamas are home to miles of tropical coastline. In a country boasting 700 islands and over 2,000 cays – pronounced “keys” – it’s not surprising that the best way to reach most of its best beaches is by boat. Or, preferably your own private yacht, where you can cruise between the sandy coves of Eleuthera to the beach bars outside Nassau and beyond. Grab your flip flops and make a beeline for one of Culture Trip’s top picks, backed by the azure Caribbean Sea.

