CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gobble on the Green 5K set for this month

highlandsnews.com
 9 days ago

When it comes to Thanksgiving and all...

www.highlandsnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 11 and 41

Gobble Some Saving This Holiday Season

Tri-Cities, WA – We are already seeing an increase in food prices this year and with the holidays quickly approaching, not everyone may be able to afford those 20lb turkeys. A simple increase of two or three cents can be the reason families won’t enjoy turkey this season. The average...
TRI-CITIES, WA
WSAZ

Top 10 Classic Foods to Gobble Up on Thanksgiving!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Food Fair and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Food Fair, visit foodfairmarkets.com. The leaves are falling, the temperature is dropping, and now we have one thing on our mind…....
FOOD & DRINKS
WTAJ

Gobble Gobble! Turkey Shaped Cookies with Delicious Distractions Bakery

Dawn Kunsman from Delicious Distractions in Clearfield County stopped by Studio 814 to show us her amazing works of cookie art including turkey-shaped cookies. Delicious Distractions is a small, made-to-order bakery that specialize in personalized cakes, cupcakes, and cookies for all occasions. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Turkey
houstonherald.com

‘Turkey Trot’ 5K set to benefit Texas County Food Pantry

This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Houston will host the “Turkey Trot 5K” at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, to raise funds for the Texas County Food Pantry. The 5K course will begin at Grand Avenue and Pine Street, with the...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
chattanoogapulse.com

This Year’s Thanksgiving May Gobble Your Wallet

Consumer costs on many items are increasing right now, and the price tag on this year’s Thanksgiving meal is no exception. Financial experts from the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture have information for consumers about this trend and advice for stretching holiday meal budgets. The American Farm Bureau Federation...
AGRICULTURE
104.7 KISS FM

Festival Of Trees Set To Go On In Casper Next Month

A Casper staple celebrating and raising awareness for Special Olympics and its athletes is set for next month. Special Olympics Wyoming announced this week that its annual Festival of Trees event is to go on Saturday, December 4. The event is in its 33rd year. Its purpose is to "raise...
CASPER, WY
Lockhaven Express

Vegetables they’ll gobble-up

I’m really getting excited about Thanksgiving. I’ve been going through recipes, choosing what I think will be the perfect accompaniments to the turkey besides the traditional bread stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy and cranberry sauce. But when it comes to the vegetables it’s hard to decide with so many choices. It’s almost as hard a decision as which pie to bake, but that’s next week’s column.
RECIPES
kidsactivitiesblog.com

Funny Thanksgiving Jokes Your Kids Will Gobble Up

With Thanksgiving approaching fast, you’ll want to be prepared to make everyone giggle at the dinner table. We’ve compiled some of the funnest and silliest Thanksgiving Jokes for Kids That They’ll Surely Gobble Up!. We’ve even made you printable pages you can download and print so you can nail the...
RELATIONSHIPS
WJFW-TV

Thanksgiving prices gobbling up cash

Local News Published 11/10/2021 4:55PM, Last Updated 11/11/2021 10:36AM. Northwoods - "It's gonna be digging deep into their pockets to put on a Thanksgiving dinner," said Sherry Schillings, a clerk at Bessey's Meat Market & Bulk. This year's Thanksgiving might just be the most expensive in the holiday's history. "Now...
THREE LAKES, WI
pdxfoodpress.com

There’s Two More Beaverton Farmers Markets! Gobble Gobble!

The last market of the season is the Saturday before Thanksgiving, Nov. 20th, which means that we have two markets remaining in 2021. We know what market goers are thinking about at this time of the year – stocking up on products to get them through until we open for the Winter Market on February 5th, and Holiday meals and Gift Giving.
BEAVERTON, OR
cityofbowie.org

Green Bowie Veterans Day 5K

Join us for the third annual Green Bowie Veterans Day 5K! This free, fun, family-friendly fun-run/walk honors the many veterans in and around Bowie. It also promotes overall health, wellness, and sustainability. The first 500 individuals to register will get a free t-shirt.
BOWIE, MD
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Mountaineer

Thanksgiving food boxes available this week

Maggie Valley United Methodist Church will provide Thanksgiving food boxes for pickup from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 15, 17, 20 and 22. The church has 100 boxes that will be available while supplies last. There is no charge for the boxes and they can be picked up at the front door of the church at 4192 Soco Road in Maggie Valley.
MAGGIE VALLEY, NC
EatThis

ALDI's Much-Anticipated New Holiday Items Are Officially Here

Spooky season is officially over, which means supermarkets are busy stocking their aisles with seasonal staples for holiday feasts. Experts are recommending that Americans plan their menus early this year as grocery shoppers across the country confront shortages, shipping delays, purchase limits, and overall higher prices. ALDI, one of America's...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Indy100

15 best Christmas decorations to spruce up your home for the holidays

Christmas is soon, and now’s the time to stock up on decorations so you can get a jump start on a holly, jolly time this holiday season. Below are several of our favorite items on sale this year to help you create the perfect seasonal atmosphere. Tabletop decor, ornaments, wreaths, favors, and more, it’s all here waiting to be delivered to your home and bring joy to your family this Christmas.
SHOPPING
CBS Baltimore

‘It’s A Wonderful Way To Be A Blessing’: First Fruits Farm Looking For Volunteers This Holiday Season

FREELAND, Md. (WJZ) — First Fruits Farm in Freeland Maryland is 204 acres of charitable giving, helping put millions of pounds of produce on plates each year. The non-profit Christian ministry farm was founded by Rick Bernstein and his wife 25 years ago. “We grow food and give food away in Jesus name,” said Berstein. Over the years they’ve fed people from Baltimore, to South Carolina, even as far west as Oklahoma, by donating their harvest to local food banks. “You know I don’t live in West or East Baltimore, I don’t live in Winchester, West Virginia, but we work with people there in...
FREELAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy