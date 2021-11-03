CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

FDA authorizes use of Moderna, J&J COVID vaccine boosters

 9 days ago

Last week, U.S. Food and Drug Administration...

Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
AFP

Pfizer requests US emergency authorization for Covid booster for adults

Drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech announced Tuesday they have formally submitted a request asking US officials for emergency authorization of their Covid-19 booster vaccine for people aged 18 and older. The move follows research published by the companies in late October indicating a third shot is 95.6 percent effective against symptomatic infection, based on clinical trials carried out on 10,000 people. The companies asked the US Food and Drug Administration to add the new population segment, amending emergency use authorization already granted in September for a third dose for everyone aged 65 and up, as well as people at high risk of developing severe Covid-19. Pfizer's initial proposal for approval of boosters to everyone aged 16 and over, which was backed by President Joe Biden's administration, was rejected at that time.
Benzinga

Are Pfizer, Moderna, J&J Booster Shots a Panacea? This Company Says Its Broad-Spectrum Drugs to Fight COVID-19 Would Help End the Pandemic

The following post was written and/or published as a collaboration between Benzinga’s in-house sponsored content team and a financial partner of Benzinga. The inventor of one of the technologies being used to fight COVID-19 has cast doubts on the efficacy of administering booster shots to help shore up protection against the deadly virus.
News Channel 3-12

Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults

By LAURAN NEERGAARD AP Medical Writer Pfizer is asking U.S. regulators to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. Older Americans and other groups particularly vulnerable to the virus have had access to a third dose of the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine since September. But the Food and Drug Administration has The post Pfizer asks FDA to OK COVID-19 booster shots for all adults appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Have COVID-19 Vaccines Caused Over 2,500 Miscarriages?

An image shared on Instagram claims there have been 2,508 miscarriages in the U.S. “as a result of” COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System data “cannot be used to determine if a vaccine caused or contributed to an adverse event or illness,” according to its Department of Health and Human Services website. Research has not shown a link between miscarriages and COVID-19 vaccines.
theleadernews.com

FDA authorizes use of Pfizer vaccine for younger children

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced Oct. 29 that it has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11. A news release from the governmental entity said responses of more than 3,000 children aged 5-11 who received the vaccine were comparable to those of individuals ages 16-25, and that it was found to be nearly 91 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 in children within that age group.
mcdonoughvoice.com

Hy-Vee now offering free Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 Booster

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee, Inc. announces today that free Moderna and Janssen (J&J) COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are now available at Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations across its eight-state region. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend a Moderna booster dose...
Martha's Vineyard Times

Hospital opens Moderna, J&J booster appointments

Booster shots for people that received Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccines are now available at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Those who received a Pfizer COVID vaccine have been receiving booster shots since the beginning of October. To qualify for Pfizer or Moderna booster doses individuals must have received...
