Two Community Financial Services Bank (CFSB) team members were recognized for their graduation of Banking School programs in 2021. Kathy Parker, Chief Financial Officer, was awarded a certificate of completion from the Financial Managers School presented by the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. When asked about her time in the program Kathy said, “This program provided me the opportunity to enhance my knowledge of asset/liability management, investments, budgeting and reporting activities as well as networking with many other financial managers from around the world.”

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO