Elections

RFS November 2021 meeting elections

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOI (will be posted once available) COI (will be posted once available) Visit the RFS...

www.ama-assn.org

cambridgema.gov

Election Commission Emergency Meeting

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 4, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. Due to the unexpected volume of additional ballots received by drop boxes on Election Day, the processing was not completed on Wednesday, November 3rd as expected. Therefore, the ballot count will continue beginning Thursday, November 4th at 9:00 a.m. and will continue from day to day as needed until completed.
cedarfalls.com

City Council Meeting Information for November 1

The Cedar Falls City Council will meet on November 1, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall. Agendas for the meetings can be found at bit.ly/CFCityCouncil. As of 8 a.m. this morning, October 27, 2021, the Black Hawk County Health Department is reporting the COVID-19 status as substantial. Per Resolution #22,506, adopted on September 7, 2021, "the public shall be provided the option to participate in City Council meetings by electronic means if the Black Hawk County Health Department COVID-19 status is being reported as HIGH as of 8:00 am on the Wednesday prior to a City Council meeting.” Therefore, we will NOT be providing the electronic option for public participation for this meeting, per our adopted policy.
wktn.com

Board of Elections Schedules Special Meeting

The Hardin County Board of Elections has scheduled a Special Meeting. It will start at 9:00am on Wednesday, November 10 in the Board of Elections office. That is located in the basement of the Hardin County Courthouse in downtown Kenton. The meeting is being held to discuss personnel.
AMA

November 2021 Special Meeting of the HOD: November 8 Speakers' updates

The Resolutions Committee’s second report (PDF) is now available and also posted on the business page for the November 2021 Special Meeting. For those items recommended against consideration, the report includes the sponsor’s rank and the committee’s composite score along with comments that may have been provided by reference committee staff. If printed, the report is 36 pages.
thesunpapers.com

Uncontested elections across Palmyra this November

According to unofficial results released by the Burlington County Board of Elections, Democrat incumbents Michelle McCann and Timothy Howard are on the path towards re-election after receiving 48.76 and 48.09 percent of the vote, respectively, in uncontested elections. Meanwhile, the three open seats for the Palmyra School District Board of...
bransonmo.gov

All November city meetings posted to website

All City Board of Aldermen, as well as City Board and Committee meetings for the month of November, are on the front page of the City’s website, BransonMo.Gov under the “all meetings” calendar feature. Agendas for each of these meetings can also be found on the City’s website under the...
sunflower-alliance.org

Community Meeting on “Rodeo Renewed,” November 15

Phillips 66 Chairman and CEO Greg Garland announced last year that the Rodeo Renewed project “is a great example of how Phillips 66 is making investments in the energy transition that will create long term value of our shareholders.” But what will the project mean for Rodeo and surrounding communities and for refinery workers? What are its potential health, safety, and environmental impacts? Hear presentations that will tease out the complicated reality behind Phillips 66’s ambitions to become the world’s largest producer of “renewable” diesel at its Rodeo refinery. There will be discussion on the technical and legal aspects, and lots of room for vigorous debate. Come with your questions!
Ballotpedia News

Welcome to November – election day is tomorrow!

Welcome to the Monday, November 1, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. An overview of the races we’ll be covering on Election Day. A look at 2021 election administration-related ballot measures. Certified California recall results. Election Day preview. Nov. 2 is Election Day. While...
alachuachronicle.com

November 2 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting

The Alachua County Commission will conduct a hybrid Special Meeting on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville). The meeting begins at 10 a.m. The Commission will take public comment in person or by calling 1-800-741-8011. If attending in person, masks are...
theportlandbeacon.com

Historical Society to meet November 23rd

The Portland Area Historical Society will be meeting on November 23, 2021 at 6:30 at the Senior Center located at 144 Kent Street. This is a business meeting with elections so no program will be offered.
The Post and Courier

Meeting Notices - PUBLIC HEARINGS - November 18

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARINGS: SPRING GROVE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM Charleston County Council will hold two public hearings on proposed amendments to the Spring Grove Development Agreement to remove properties annexed by the Town of Ravenel (Parcel Identification Numbers 168-00-00-023, 186-00-00-062, 175-00-00-049 and 175-00-00-052) from the requirements of the Development Agreement. The first public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m., and the second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both public hearings will be held in Council Chambers (second floor of the Lonnie Hamilton, III, Public Services Building, located at: 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). The public hearings will be livestreamed at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ county-council/cctv.php. Public comments may be made in person, or written public comments may be emailed to CCPC@charlestoncounty. org or mailed to the address listed above by noon on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Contact the Zoning and Planning Department at (843)202-7200 or CCPC@charlestoncounty. org for additional information. This Public Notice is in accordance with Section 6-31-60(B) of the Code of Laws of South Carolina. Kristen L. Salisbury Clerk of Council AD# 1968369.
AL.com

Will Social Security recipients get a 4th stimulus check? Petition calls for $1,400 payments

An influential non-partisan group that lobbies on behalf of senior citizens is continuing to push Congress for a fourth stimulus payment to benefit senior citizens. The Senior Citizens League recently sent a letter to members of Congress urging them to consider a targeted stimulus designed to benefit Social Security recipients. The group is asking for a $1,400 payment.
newsdakota.com

Growth Energy Comments on Legislation to Repeal RFS

(NAFB) – Amid a global energy crisis and rising fuel prices at pumps across the country, members of the U.S. House of Representatives introduced legislation to repeal the Renewable Fuel Standard. Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor slammed the legislation Monday for trying to reduce Americans’ access to homegrown, low carbon...
mcleancountytimes.com

2021 - Ambassador Monthly Meeting on November 3

McLean County Chamber of Commerce recently issued the following announcement. Meets the first Wednesday of every month from 12:00PM - 1:00PM. As of August 2021, all committee meeting will take place in-person unless otherwise noted. Website. Contact Information. Shellie Schwanke. Original source can be found here.
burlington-wi.gov

Stormwater Community Meeting - November 9

The City of Burlington has scheduled a community meeting to provide residents and property owners with information regarding the proposed creation of a Stormwater Utility. The meeting will have a presentation detailing what a stormwater utility is, how the utility works, and what benefits it can provide the community. Following the presentation members of the community will be able to ask questions of staff and express opinions about the utility. The meeting will occur at the Veteran’s Terrace, 589 Milwaukee Avenue on Tuesday November 9, 2021 at 5 PM.
AMA

Medical Student Section (MSS) meetings & events 

The Medical Student Section (MSS) Assembly convenes biannually to consider business such as policymaking and election of governing council members and to host educational programming. MSS business meetings are held in advance of each Annual and Interim Meeting of the AMA House of Delegates. . While any AMA member may attend an MSS business meeting, only MSS representatives are permitted to vote and otherwise participate fully. Learn...
