RFS November 2021 meeting elections

CHARLESTON COUNTY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARINGS: SPRING GROVE DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 6:30 PM Charleston County Council will hold two public hearings on proposed amendments to the Spring Grove Development Agreement to remove properties annexed by the Town of Ravenel (Parcel Identification Numbers 168-00-00-023, 186-00-00-062, 175-00-00-049 and 175-00-00-052) from the requirements of the Development Agreement. The first public hearing will be held on Thursday, November 18, 2021, beginning at 5:00 p.m., and the second public hearing will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Both public hearings will be held in Council Chambers (second floor of the Lonnie Hamilton, III, Public Services Building, located at: 4045 Bridge View Drive, North Charleston, SC 29405). The public hearings will be livestreamed at: https://www.charleston county.org/departments/ county-council/cctv.php. Public comments may be made in person, or written public comments may be emailed to CCPC@charlestoncounty. org or mailed to the address listed above by noon on Thursday, November 18, 2021. Contact the Zoning and Planning Department at (843)202-7200 or CCPC@charlestoncounty. org for additional information. This Public Notice is in accordance with Section 6-31-60(B) of the Code of Laws of South Carolina. Kristen L. Salisbury Clerk of Council AD# 1968369.

