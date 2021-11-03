CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cytek Adds Flow Cytometry Capabilities, Makes Acquisition from Tonbo Biosciences

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 3, 2021 — Cell analysis solutions company Cytek Biosciences has acquired the cell analysis business of Tonbo Biosciences. The deal includes the acquired business’s portfolio of research reagents, which supports additional applications — cell...

