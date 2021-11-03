CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FinCom hears department budget proposals

By Mary-Lynne Bohn
carlislemosquito.org
 9 days ago

The Finance Committee (FinCom) met last week for two marathon days to hear budget presentations from town department heads. All departments received a questionnaire to complete before their meetings, and were asked to identify and support budget requests that are an increase over FY22. Among those who met with the FinCom...

carlislemosquito.org

