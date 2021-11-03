FinCom hears department budget proposals

Notice is hereby given that the Upper Southampton Township Board of Supervisors introduced the proposed 2022 Township Budget on November 09, 2021. The proposed budget is on file for public inspection at the Township Municipal Building, 939 Street Road, Southampton, PA until December 13, 2021, between the hours of 8:00AM and 4:30PM, Monday – Friday and on the Township website, www.ustwp.org. The proposed budget is also available for public inspection at the Southampton Free Library, 947 Street Road, Southampton, PA, Monday-Thursday 10:00AM to 8:00PM, Friday 10:00AM to 5:00PM, and Saturday 10:00AM to 5:00PM. Final adoption of the 2022 Budget is scheduled for 6:30PM Tuesday December 14, 2021 at a Regular meeting of the Board of Supervisors to be held in the Upper Southampton Free Library, lower level meeting room, 947 Street Road, Southampton, PA.

SOUTHAMPTON, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO