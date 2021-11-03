CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantchester: Season 6 Episode 6 | Preview

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the leader of a student group falls to her death...

cartermatt.com

SEAL Team season 5 episode 7 preview: Will Jason get that phone call?

Following today’s new episode on Paramount+, want to get a better sense of what’s coming on SEAL Team season 5 episode 7?. Let’s start by noting this: The show is back on a typical schedule now, which means that there will be a new episode at the streaming service every single week (at least for the immediate future). The show will look and feel somewhat different in its new home: It doesn’t feel like producers are dramatically altering the episode length, but they’re absolutely taking the bull by the horns when it comes to making the content dark and well-suited for these characters. We expect them to continue to take advantage of the opportunity to say whatever they want; there are no Standards & Practices restricting any curse words at this point.
TV SERIES
TVLine

Fox Sets Midseason Premiere Dates for 9-1-1: Lone Star (Minus 9-1-1), Monarch, Cleaning Lady, Joe Millionaire and More

Fox will ring in the new year with a major schedule revamp, including eight season/series premieres in January alone. As announced back in May, 9-1-1: Lone Star will return for Season 3 without OG 9-1-1 as its lead-in; instead, the first responders spinoff will lead into the freshman drama The Cleaning Lady on Mondays. (TVLine hears that the 9-1-1s’ reunion could happen as soon as late March.) Also, I Can See Your Voice will be tasked with being a self-starter in Season 2, where it will lead off Wednesday nights and be paired with the newest Gordon Ramsay entree, Next Level Chef. And...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dopesick season 1 episode 7 preview: The last before big finale

Want to get an early sense all about Dopesick season 1 episode 7? We should start by noting this: The finale is coming sooner rather than later! There are just two episodes remaining and with there being no real guarantee of a season 2, there is a lot of ground that needs to be covered.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Challenge season 37 episode 13 preview: Will the vets turn on Cory?

Are you prepared for The Challenge season 37 episode 13? The next new episode will bring the competition to a critical point. We’ve lost a ton of competitors at this point, and this is the part where the game will get heated. There are a TON of vets left, including a number of people who have worked together for many years.
TV SERIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 Episode 3 Preview: Photos, Plot, and Cast

NBC’s The Blacklist season nine episode three will focus on stolen artifacts and the return of a former blacklister. Episode three – “The SPK” – is set to air no Thursday, November 4, 2021. In addition to James Spader as Raymond “Red” Reddington, the season nine cast includes Diego Klattenhoff...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? Season 19 episode 6 preview

Is NCIS new tonight on CBS? We know there was a repeat last week, so is that trend now set to continue?. Well, this is where we hand over some of the good news — there is a new installment coming on the network in a matter of hours! The title for this installment is “False Start” and over the course of this hour, you will see the first major case for Agent Parker as Special Agent in Charge. It’s also going to be a chance to see what looks on the surface like a standalone case.
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
thatgrapejuice.net

TV Preview: ‘Insecure’ [Season 5 / Episode 3]

‘Insecure’ has returned for its fifth and final season. And while it’s hard for fans to say goodbye, they’re undoubtedly in for a treat. The HBO comedy has struck a chord with millions thanks to its wonderfully witty and immersive take on the story of two friends – Issa and Molly.
TV SERIES
WFAA

Why Mark Harmon left 'NCIS' in middle of season

WASHINGTON — Actor Mark Harmon is exiting CBS's long-running hit drama "NCIS" after an impressive 18-year run, helping to make it TV's most watched drama series, as the Hollywood Reporter notes. Harmon, who is also an executive producer for the show, has been a huge part of its success from...
TV SERIES
soapoperanetwork.com

‘General Hospital’ Cast Members Show Support for Co-Star Cassandra James and Trans Community

While representatives at ABC, Disney and “General Hospital” have yet to comment on the reported exit of actor Ingo Rademacher (Jasper “Jax” Jacks) over allegedly not complying with a vaccine mandate that went into effect on November 1, 2021, some of his co-stars are speaking out in response to his sharing a transphobic post on his Instagram story on Sunday.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS star Gary Cole speaks out after replacing Mark Harmon as lead actor

NCIS star Gary Cole has reassured fans that he's "not trying to be" Mark Harmon as he takes over as lead on the popular crime drama. While the actor's character, former FBI officer Alden Parker, is set to be introduced as the titular team's new special agent in charge, following news of Leroy Jethro Gibbs' (Harmon) retirement to Alaska, Cole is keen for viewers to see Parker as his own person.
CELEBRITIES

