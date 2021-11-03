Fashion over 50: Fashion and Home Gift Ideas

Even as an experienced New Yorker, the subject of knowing what to wear during the winter escapes me. It feels next to impossible to look cool when the forecast calls for optimum warmth: my default instinct is to just drape myself in layers of fuzzy things and padded coats, so the task of coming up with a fresh and exciting outfit each day feels like a challenge. That's too much cerebral energy I'd rather not expend on getting dressed, so in times like this, I turn to a group of people who know how to conquer winter dressing best: the Scandi crowd.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO