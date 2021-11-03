Fashion over 50: Fashion and Home Gift Ideas

Compass’ Estate Treasures hosted their 25th Fashion Show at Prospect Bay Country Club, raising more than $14,500 for hospice care and grief support services in Queen Anne’s, Kent and Caroline counties. More than 160 women and men came out in support of Compass, to experience the fun and fashion offered by Estate Treasures. A pop-up boutique was arranged with some of their upscale offerings, as well as the themed pieces worn by the models available for purchase after the show. DJ Steve Moody and host Mandy Leager kept the crowd entertained. This year’s models were community members that live in Caroline, Kent, and Queen Anne’s counties. Each model is a dedicated Compass volunteer, including patient volunteers, Estate Treasures volunteers. and administrative volunteers.
