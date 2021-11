Let's be real: the ending to Squid Game was infuriating. Recently, LeBron James was recorded talking to his Lakers teammate Anthony Davis at a press conference about the Netflix series, admitting, "I didn't like the ending, though." James referred to the dramatic conclusion when Seong Gi-Hun (Lee Jung-jae) was supposed to fly to the US to reunite with his daughter after winning the prize money, saying, "I know they start it off with a season two, but like, get on the f*cking flight and go see your daughter, bro. Like what are you doing?"

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO