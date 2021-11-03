CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animaniacs Season 2 Video Review

By Best Games
IGN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnimaniacs Season 2 debuts on Hulu on Nov. 5. Spoiler-free review by Jesse Schedeen. The second season of Hulu's Animaniacs revival is just...

www.ign.com

CinemaBlend

Two TV Shows Already In Danger Of Cancellation After Fall Premieres

The fall television season is officially in full swing, as faithful viewers are now indulging in all of the new and returning shows that are currently airing. Though it’s still early, warning signs can arise around this time that could indicate a show’s ultimate fate. At the moment, it would seem that two freshman series on Fox may be in danger of cancellation. The shows in question are Our Kind of People and The Big Leap, whose futures now seem uncertain due to a recent confirmation from their home network.
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Prodigy Premiere Video Review

Star Trek: Prodigy premieres on Paramount+ on Oct. 28. Spoiler-free review by Tara Bennett. Star Trek: Prodigy benefits greatly from Kate Mulgrew's return as Hologram Kathryn Janeway as the mentor and voice of reason on USS Protostar. Her assured purr of wisdom adds heft to the show's premise and is the perfect conduit to teach younger generations about Gene Roddenberry's ethos about inclusivity and inspired curiosity for what's out amongst the stars. The new cast is fun with lots of appeal for younger viewers, and Ella Purnell's Gwyn and Rylee Alazraqui's Rok-Tahk are already stealing a lot of their scenes due to their nuanced and empathetic vocal work. The premiere sets the stage for a credible course for adventure that has the potential to grow into something special.
TV SERIES
flickdirect.com

Antlers Theatrical Video Review

For today's movie review, FlickDirect's Austin Putnam review's the Halloween 2021 release of ANTLERS!. In ANTLERS, a small-town Oregon teacher (Keri Russell) and her brother (Jesse Plemons), the local sheriff, discover that a young student (Jeremy T. Thomas) is harboring a dangerous secret with frightening consequences. About Austin P Putnam.
MOVIES
TV Fanatic

Kin Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Queenpin

On Kin Season 1 Episode 8, Amanda takes over as head of the Kinsella crime family and becomes one of Dublin's most powerful -- and dangerous -- people. But for Amanda to rise, others had to fall. The power dynamic has shifted. Amanda is the one making the decisions now....
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animaniacs#Video Review
KGET

All-star voice talents bring magic to ‘Animaniacs’ reboot

You would be hard pressed to find any animation project produced during the past four decades – film or TV – that didn’t include the voice work of Tress MacNeille, Jess Harnell, Rob Paulsen or Maurice LaMarche. The actors who give voices to the “Animaniacs” characters of Dot, Yakko, Wakko, Pinky and The Brain have […]
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Animaniacs season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Hulu? Premiere date talk

Following the premiere of season 2 today, can you expect an Animaniacs season 3 renewal? Or, is this revival already said and done?. The first order of business to share here is what we’d consider to be very good news: After all, there are more episodes coming down the road! This news was first announced earlier this year, which represents Hulu making a real commitment to what was a childhood favorite for a lot of now-adult viewers. You’ve got the title characters, Pinky & the Brain, and then a number of other familiar faces rolled into this show. It’s still got some of the zany energy of the original, albeit updated into a totally-new package.
TV SERIES
IGN

Dexter: New Blood Premiere Video Review

Dexter: New Blood premieres on Showtime on Nov. 7. Spoiler-free review by Matt Fowler. Dexter returns, reborn with a few tweaks and fidgets to the formula, but not so as to mask the malicious fun of the hallmarks from the old show that return anew under original showrunner Clyde Phillips. Michael C. Hall slips effortlessly back into his old sociopath role as time away, and change of scenery, has done wonders to revitalize this once-omnipresent pop culture icon. "Cold Snap" is a great and grisly opener for New Blood, setting the stage and delivering a Dexter Morgan doing his damndest to remain chaste on the murder front. Whether or not, contextually, this is all just a shot at a do-over feels irrelevant because New Blood's mix of old and new holds a ton of promise.
TV SERIES
IGN

Mario Party Superstars Video Review

Mario Party Superstars is more than just a collection of excellent boards and minigames from the series' past: It's a complete return to form for the Mario Party series. Find out why in our full Mario Party Superstars Review. Reviewed by Mitchell Saltzman on Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
bubbleblabber.com

Season Review: High Guardian Spice Season One

It’s pretty rare for a series to have so many people rooting for it to fail before it even comes out. Even if it’s more common more recently, it still seems to be an exceptional case with High Guardian Spice, the first intended Crunchyroll Original series. The show was announced as far back as 2018, with a now infamous trailer that showed interviews with the crew working on it in lieu of any completed footage. Said interviews focused on how the show was prioritizing diversity in the creative voices, which while being a good intention that should be welcomed, is probably not the best way to announce the show and get people excited for it. This sparked a lot of controversy, mostly from a lot of bad faith actors, but it set a tone for the proceeding years it was in development that I’m sure is far from what the creative team wanted. As such, now that the first season is finally out for the public, there are many loud voices eager to write it off entirely before even watching it. So, while I wasn’t exactly excited to see this myself, I’m going to do my best to judge High Guardian Spice on its own terms, see what it seems to set out to accomplish, and determine how well it did so.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends – Video Review

EJ Moreno with a video review of the first three episodes of Netflix’s Arcane: League of Legends (and a tease for episode four)…. The League of Legends-based series Arcane arrives on Netflix, and we have a review of the first three episodes. Critic EJ Moreno says the series is one of Netflix’s best-animated outings and proves that Arcane is a force to be reckoned with. Also, stay tuned towards the end for a teaser of what’s to come in Arcane episode 4.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Animaniacs is still struggling to find its place in today’s landscape as it returns for Season 2

"Is it aiming for the first incarnation’s audience, namely people my age? Is it trying to appeal to middle-grade kids? Does it even know?" asks Tim Stevens. "To be fair, Animaniacs has always been a backward-looking show. In the mid-90s, it was repeatedly referencing film noir and gangster films released before my parents were born. So when the show utilizes a reference that was current 20 years ago, it isn’t that different. Or perhaps it shouldn’t be. But by pulling from pop culture that its first incarnation unfolded alongside, it feels less like the show is drawing on evergreen references and more like it is rehashing its own heyday. When diving into the current zeitgeist, as in a Pinky and the Brain feature that involves YouTube prominently, it feels similarly adrift. The references make sense, but the jokes feel a little aged. They’re more like the kind of cracks a Millennial would make about a Gen Zer’s viewing habits than something a Gen Z kid would observe about themselves. For a show that once seemed like it very much understood its audience, the distance is noticeable."
TV SERIES
IGN

Arcane Dethrones Squid Game As Netflix's #1 Show

In just three days, Riot Games' first animated series for League of Legends, Arcane, has dethroned Korean drama Squid Game as the number one TV show on Netflix in 37 countries. The position was held for about two months by Squid Game, which has officially reached 111 million people, making...
TV SERIES
IGN

Squid Game Creator Confirms Season 2 Is on the Way

Squid Game writer and director Hwang Dong-hyuk has confirmed that the show will be returning for a second season, though it's too early to say when it will be back on our screens. Hwang told the Associated Press that Squid Game Season 2 is in the works, following the soaring...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Star Trek: Prodigy Renewed For Season 2

Star Trek: Prodigy, the animated Star Trek series featuring Voyager's Captain Janeway, has been renewed for a second season. Paramount+ announced that Star Trek: Prodigy will return with a ten-episode second season, which will premiere sometime next year. “More adventures await the motley crew of the U.S.S. Protostar,” the streaming...
TV SERIES
IGN

Netflix Live-Action Gundam's First Image Is Pretty Metal

The first image from Netflix's live-action Mobile Suit Gundam movie is here, and it's looking pretty metal. The image depicts the classic RX-78-2 shrouded in flames, its eyes glowing amid the fire. It appears to be faithful to the design of the original Gundam, which was designed by Kunio Okawara for the classic 1979 anime.
COMICS
IGN

Star Trek: Discovery Cast's Favorite Moments From the Show

Sonequa Martin-Green and the crew of the USS Discovery are returning for Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 on November 18, 2021. The new Discover season will continue the journey of the flagship Trek series on Paramount Plus, featuring Martin-Green as Captain Michael Burnham as she and her crew encounter a mysterious new threat in the far-off future of the 32nd century. In preparation for Disco Season 4, IGN spoke with Sonequa Martin-Green, Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Wilson Cruz (Hugh Culber), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Blu del Barrio (Adira Tal), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), and executive producer Michelle Paradise, asking the entire crew to discuss their favorite moments from Star Trek Discovery so far. We got a wide range of responses, from the Mirror Universe of the "Terra Firma" Season 3 episodes, to the drunken hijinks of Discovery Season 1's "Magic to Make the Sanest Man Go Mad" through the famous toothbrush scene featuring Rapp and Cruz, del Barrio's Trill cave experiences in "Forget Me Not," Grudge the cat bringing the unexpected to a scene with Wiseman, and more. Watch the full video for the Star Trek: Discovery cast's best and favorite moments from the Trek show so far!
TV SERIES

