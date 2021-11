On Friday, November 5th, the UNM School of Law led a group of UNM faculty and students on a visit to the Laguna Pueblo, some 40 miles west of Albuquerque, to learn about the history of uranium mining and the disproportionate impacts of uranium contamination upon indigenous communities in the Southwest. The group included students and faculty from across the University, including UNM Law as well as undergraduate and graduate programs in Water Resources, Political Science, Civil Engineering, and Geography and Environmental Studies.

