Earth911 Podcast: Chris Orestis on Retiring During the Climate Crisis

Chris Krimitsos Author of Start Ugly on Visionaries and Influencers Podcast. Nick Rodriguez (L) Chris Krimitsos (C) Rich Casanova (R) Chris brings the unique perspective of success from both sides of an event. He understands the challenges of the organizer that needs to move an audience, having himself facilitated over 2,000 events that have brought together business owners, toward economic growth, under the umbrella of Tampa Bay Business Owners, which he founded in 2008. That success regionally was the springboard to launching a national event, Podfest Multimedia Expo, which he grew to over 975 attendees in just five years, with an expectation of 1,500-plus in year six, thanks to his ability to communicate key messaging to that community.
