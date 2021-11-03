CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sencore’s DMG 7000-Internet Distribution Gateway Adds RIST Features

By George Winslow
tvtechnology.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSIOUX FALLS, S.D.—Sencore has announced a new release of its Internet Distribution Gateway platform, the DMG 7000, adds new reliable internet streaming protocol (RIST) features, including link bonding and seamless switching. These...

www.tvtechnology.com

Dmg, Media Gateway, Internet, Distribution Gateway, Hls, Mpeg Ip, Packet, Rtcp
