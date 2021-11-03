Health and Healing: It’s About More than Medicine

Associate Professor of Romance Languages and Literatures Margaret Boyle has teamed up with Hispanic studies professor Sarah E. Owens from the College of Charleston to publish a collection of essays that, she says, “interrogates the concepts of ‘health’ and ‘healing’ from a gendered perspective within early modern Spain and colonial Latin...
In the spring of 2020 Glenn Magpili, 42, got sick with COVID. The first wave of the pandemic had flooded New York area hospitals and Magpili, an emergency room nurse in Manhattan, fell ill in the same hospital where he'd been caring for patients sick with the coronavirus. Then, he was intubated.
As you age, it may be difficult to distinguish between normal moments of forgetfulness and the first signs of dementia. Yet experts say that it's important to stay vigilant to dementia's symptoms, which can affect your ability to remember, reason, or make everyday decisions. For those with Lewy body dementia...
While we can't escape the aging process, getting older looks different for everyone, both in how it affects us physically and mentally. One thing many of us worry about is that the older we get, the more likely we are to lose our memories. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2014, there were an estimated 5 million adults 65 and older in the country with dementia, and by 2060, that number is expected to go up to almost 14 million. But that doesn't mean developing the disease is increasing inevitable. There are ways to reduce your risk of developing dementia, including making small changes to what you eat and drink. In fact, one study has found that eating this popular fruit once a week can slash your Alzheimer's risk by up to 34 percent. To see what snack you should be having more often for the sake of your brain, read on.
There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
Jolting awake, Barbara Farfan felt a stabbing pain shoot from her hip down her left leg. What is happening to me? she worried and quickly tried a series of stretches, hoping for relief. But to her dismay, the agony got worse. An international pet-sitter, the Seattle native was staying in...
Around 60% of people may have a vitamin D deficiency. Muscle fatigue is a common sign of vitamin D deficiency, research finds. Vitamin D is vital for enabling the muscles to work efficiently. Low levels of this vitamin are linked to poor energy and tiredness. Taking vitamin D supplements helped...
A tooth infection, or a tooth abscess, is a collection of pus and bacteria that forms inside the tooth or gum. to other areas of the body, and this can lead to serious and potentially life threatening complications. To reduce the risk of complications, a person should seek treatment for a tooth infection as early as possible.
In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
Are you a Vitamin B12 deficient? The symptoms of Vitamin B12 deficiency include:. 1. fatigue, weakness, and tingling sensations in the arms and legs. 2. loss of appetite and weight. 3. diarrhea and constipation. 4. pain, tingling, or numbness in hands, feet and shoulders. 5. loss of balance and coordination.
What is vitamin D? Our body uses it to absorb minerals like calcium and phosphorus. That makes your teeth and bones strong. Vitamin D also supports your muscles, nerves and immune system. You can get it from sunshine on your skin and from eating eggs, fatty fish and fortified foods like milk and cereal.
COVID-19 is likely to become a long-term issue for Americans to "learn to live with," according to U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy. "As we look to the future, I think what is likely to happen is that there will be coronavirus around for some period of time. But I do think we can knock it down in terms of its severity, and second, we can reduce the number of cases," Murthy told "CBS Mornings."
My boyfriend is a big believer in taking dietary supplements. He has type 2 diabetes, and he takes medication for this. He eats right most of the time and exercises three times a week. He recently started taking cinnamon to help improve his blood sugar levels. Does cinnamon really help with blood sugar?
When I went out in Melbourne for a coffee with a friend earlier this week, the waiter verified my vaccination status before allowing me to sit down. But for the unvaccinated in Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT, it’s a case of no clubbing, no coffee catch-ups, no movies.
Many employers have even gone beyond the government-mandated minimum and required all staff to be vaccinated as part of ensuring a safe workplace.
These mandates are designed to reduce the number of COVID-19 outbreaks and their consequences as Australia’s “lockdown states” open up. Introducing different rules for the vaccinated and the...
COVID infection is linked to a range of different complications, one of the most common is pneumonia. This respiratory infection occurs when there is an inflammation in the air sacs present in one or both of your lungs. COVID pneumonia. Pneumonia can be caused by bacteria, fungi, and viruses, which...
Moderna defended the use of its Covid vaccine, saying the protection it offers against severe disease, hospitalization and death outweighs the risk of myocarditis. Reported cases of the rare heart inflammation in men under 30 are relatively higher after Moderna's vaccine compared with Pfizer's, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton.
This article is part of Harvard Medical School’s continuing coverage of medicine, biomedical research, medical education, and policy related to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic and the disease COVID-19. Individuals being treated for active cancer are at particularly high risk of severe disease and death from SARS-CoV-2 infection due to aberrant immune...
