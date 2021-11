Singapore will from next month stop paying coronavirus medical bills of those who are unvaccinated by choice, officials have said, as a fierce outbreak put the city-state's healthcare system under strain. The tiny country is experiencing its worst Covid-19 wave since the start of the pandemic, reporting around 2,000-3,000 cases a day and a handful of deaths. The government had always covered the medical bills of all Singaporeans and other residents in certain categories infected with the virus, except for those who tested positive soon after returning from overseas. But from December 8, authorities will begin charging Covid-19 patients who are unvaccinated by choice, the ministry of health said Monday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO