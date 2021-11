CHICAGO (CBS)– Kenosha County prosecutors rested their case in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial on Tuesday afternoon, after more than five days of testimony. Before the defense began presenting its case on Tuesday, the judge dismissed a curfew violation citation against Rittenhouse, ruling prosecutors had not provided sufficient evidence. Prosecutors have spent the past week trying to paint Rittenhouse as the instigator of the shootings that left two people dead and another wounded on Aug. 25, 2020, during widespread civil unrest following the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer. The defense has countered that Rittenhouse, then 17, was acting...

