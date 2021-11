Back in August, Microsoft announced that it is ending support for OneDrive sync on older versions of Mac, and now the company is planning to do the same for Windows. It has revealed that from January 1, 2022, no updates will be offered to the OneDrive desktop app running on Windows 7, 8, and 8.1. And then from March 1, 2022, your personal files will no longer sync with the OneDrive service which means that you'll have to rely on manually uploading and downloading your content from OneDrive on web and keeping it in sync if you choose to stay on the aforementioned operating systems.

