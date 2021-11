Ballots are due Tuesday, Nov. 2, and our kids need you to vote. The past 20 months have not just been challenging due to the pandemic but also because of a sustained attack on teachers, books, student surveys and even history curriculum. My 12-year-old daughter has come home thoroughly gutted because a book of poetry and even the Healthy Kids Colorado survey were suddenly controversial and being attacked by a few parents, even when the option to opt out was given. Clearly, these attacks are not about more choice but about imposing the values of a few on everyone.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO