Energy Industry

A Colorado effort helped to spur a new industry centered on hunting methane

By CPR News
wjct.org
 8 days ago

The oil and gas industry has a methane problem. That climate-warming gas often escapes from wells and pipelines. The Biden administration has just proposed new rules that will force companies to plug the leaks. Colorado did something very similar starting about seven years ago, and it helped create an entirely new...

cpr.org

The federal government is poised to crack down on methane from the oil and gas industry. Can it learn anything from Colorado?

Dan Zimmerle, an energy researcher at Colorado State University, watched a drone take off in the Fort Collins foothills on a recent morning. It flew through what looks like one of the thousands of oil and gas sites scattered across Colorado. An operator steered the machine around storage tanks and valves, letting it hover so sensors could find any escaped gases. Data fed back to the ground suggested the equipment was full of invisible leaks.
COLORADO STATE
