2021 Madden NFL 22 Tournament

The Dallas Cowboys (6-1) have let go of second-year defensive end Bradlee Anae. Anae, a Utah alum and native of Hawaii, committed a costly offsides penalty during a Vikings punt on Sunday night. Dallas eventually secured the victory, but Anae’s mistake cost the Cowboys three points, extending Minnesota’s drive at...
With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
Complaining that the referees are taking an NFL game into their own hands and deciding the outcome is overdone and usually a bit dramatic. But on Monday Night, one NFL referee appeared to quite literally insert himself into the action to justify a taunting penalty at a critical moment in the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears.
The Pittsburgh Steelers look likely to use a 2022 draft pick on a quarterback to replace Ben Roethlisberger. Liberty’s Malik Willis could be the guy. Few teams should be watching the 2021 college football season more closely than the Pittsburgh Steelers. With Ben Roethlisberger looking like he’s at the end...
Seven starts into his pro career, Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has thrown twice as many interceptions as he has touchdowns. However, Fields’ auspicious performance in Week 9 at Pittsburgh left Cris Collinsworth convinced that Chicago has found its QB of the future. As Collinsworth pointed out on Twitter Tuesday...
Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
Being an NFL waterboy doesn’t sound like the most glamorous job in the world but it sure is one of the most essential jobs on an NFL training staff. There are movies, songs and documentaries on being an NFL waterboy, and the players aren’t the only ones making lots of money on the field.
It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris drew headlines this week for helping renovate the homeless shelter that he spent time in as a child growing up in the Bay Area. With the Steelers playing the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, ESPN’s announcers took time to talk about Harris’ inspiring story.
I cannot imagine the pressure an NFL kicker must be under every time he steps out onto the field of play. Not only do you have the pressure of completing the kick for the thousands of screaming fans in the stands but for an NFL kicker, there is more. He will have to face his much larger teammates if he misses.
On Saturday night, the Washington Huskies faced off against rival Oregon in a Pac-12 showdown. Oregon came in as the heavily-ranked team, but looked to be in for a fight early one. The Huskies score the first touchdown of the game and eventually found a safety near the end of the first quarter to take a 9-3 lead.
After a disappointing 2020, Michigan State has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the 2021 college football season. The Spartans are 7-0 and in first place in the Big Ten East. They’re also ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll for the first time in five years.
If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers. The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing a familiar face back into the building. According to a report, the Buccaneers have signed veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman. He will reportedly start out on Tampa Bay’s practice squad. Perriman spent the 2019 season in Tampa Bay. He caught 36 passes for 645...
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the immediate aftermath of Mississippi State football’s 31-28 loss Saturday, Arkansas kicker Cam Little ran onto the field. He didn’t run toward his teammates, the ones who were spilling onto the field in euphoria after kicker Nolan McCord’s last-second field goal sailed wide. Rather, he ran toward McCord, because Little knows what it’s like to be on the other side of things — to see your teammates dropping their heads rather than celebrating.
The Manning family is getting into the sports gambling game. Tuesday morning, Caesars announced that it had signed the Manning family – Peyton, Eli, Cooper and their dad, Archie – to a notable deal. ESPN sports gambling insider David Payne Purdham shared the news. “Peyton and Eli Manning, along with...
The NFL has decided on punishments for the Green Bay Packers and a few of their players over COVID-19 protocol violations. The league fined the Packers $300,000. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard were each fined $14,650. ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the Packers were told that future violations could result in...
Alvin Kamara has really been the only consistent performer on offense for the Saints this season. Unfortunately, it sounds like he’s dealing with an undisclosed injury. “Saints tried out three running backs today,” Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football tweeted on Tuesday. “Have been hearing whispers that Kamara might have gotten a little banged up on Sunday. Something to monitor this week.”
