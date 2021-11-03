JG accepting lists from nonprofits

The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, has made financial grants totaling $68,500 to 13 nonprofits. The grants were made possible in part through the proceeds of the foundation’s inaugural Charity Polo Match held Sept. 26, at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Proceeds benefited nonprofit organizations in Malvern Bank’s service areas — Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. Grants in Southeastern Pennsylvania were presented to: Community Volunteers in Medicine, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin-Easttown, Maternal and Child Health Consortium, North Star of Chester County, New Beginnings Attainable Housing Fund, and Peter’s Place. Since its 2008 founding, the foundation has awarded grants totaling $878,500 to dozens of nonprofits serving tens of thousands of individuals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida.

MALVERN, PA ・ 7 DAYS AGO