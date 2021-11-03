CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JG accepting lists from nonprofits

By The Journal Gazette
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Journal Gazette will publish wish lists from established 501(c)(3) nonprofit agencies in northeast Indiana...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

cbs19news

Accepting applications from arts organizations for grant funding

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Arts organizations across Virginia can now apply for recovery grant funding from the American Rescue Plan. The Virginia Commission for the Arts says 501(c)(3) arts organizations have until 5 p.m. on Dec. 1 to apply. According to a release, these grants are available to all...
CHARITIES
marylandmatters.org

From the Editor: Nonprofit Journalism Thrives with your Support

One of the greatest hacks I’ve found since becoming an editor at Maryland Matters and a mother almost simultaneously are kids cartoons with no dialogue — just sounds and music. My daughter is distracted, and I can still take calls, watch hearings and carry on routine work responsibilities without a...
CHARITIES
Daily Local News

13 nonprofits receive donations from Malvern Bank

The Malvern Federal Charitable Foundation, the charitable arm of Malvern Bank, has made financial grants totaling $68,500 to 13 nonprofits. The grants were made possible in part through the proceeds of the foundation’s inaugural Charity Polo Match held Sept. 26, at the Brandywine Polo Club in Toughkenamon. Proceeds benefited nonprofit organizations in Malvern Bank’s service areas — Southeastern Pennsylvania, Northern New Jersey, and Palm Beach County, Fla. Grants in Southeastern Pennsylvania were presented to: Community Volunteers in Medicine, Foundation for Learning in Tredyffrin-Easttown, Maternal and Child Health Consortium, North Star of Chester County, New Beginnings Attainable Housing Fund, and Peter’s Place. Since its 2008 founding, the foundation has awarded grants totaling $878,500 to dozens of nonprofits serving tens of thousands of individuals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Florida.
MALVERN, PA
thegazette.com

Johnson County accepting Emergency and Poverty Reduction Initiative Grant applications from area nonprofits

JOHNSON COUNTY — Johnson County is accepting Social Services Emergency Grant and Poverty Reduction Initiative Grant applications. The purpose of the funding is to assist organizations in responding to short-term or one-time emergency needs and to support programs and strategies that help lift households out of poverty. Funding will support new programming related to services provided in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, innovative new programming, capacity building, sustaining of services, and the purchase of essential equipment/supplies.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Gazette

Colorado Springs area nonprofit volunteer opportunities list starting Nov. 2

Contact organizations about opportunities. • American Advertising Federation of Colorado Springs — Email aafcoloradosprings@gmail.com. • American Numismatic Association Money Museum — 800-367-9723. • ASSE International Student Exchange Program — 800-888-9040, host.asse.com. • Catholic Charities of Central Colorado — 719-866-6559, volunteeroffice@ccharitiescc.org. • Children’s Literacy Center — 719-471-8672, childrensliteracycenter.org. • Court Appointed...
COLORADO STATE
WBAY Green Bay

USPS Operation Santa accepting wish lists from families in need

MIULWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - The United States Postal Service is accepting letters for the Operation Santa Program. Families in need can write a letter to Jolly St. Nick and include a wish list. It helps to be specific. For example: If you’re asking for clothing, include sizes and colors. Write...
CHARITIES
Daily News

Cares for Cancer accepts donation from Econofoods

Whitney Link, right, recently accepted a donation from Econofoods to benefit Cares for Cancer. Econofoods donated .50 per bag of popcorn sold between Oct. 17-24. The event raised more than $500. Link is seen with Econofoods’ director, Marv Knapper.
IRON MOUNTAIN, MI
inkfreenews.com

Nonprofits Benefit From First Friday Carnival of Giving

WARSAW — Attendees at this month’s Warsaw First Friday got to enjoy a bit of fun while giving back to others. The theme for Friday, Nov. 5’s event was a Carnival of Giving. People could bring food, clothing or toiletry items to exchange for tickets to play games. Staffing the...
WARSAW, IN
KELOLAND TV

Startup Sioux Falls accepting applications for Nonprofit Pitch Night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Startup Sioux Falls is giving area nonprofits an opportunity to practice their pitch and win $2,000. “The idea was that nonprofits as organizations are startups just like for profit businesses are,” Startup Sioux Falls Community Manager Peter Hauck said. And like any new company, learning...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Times West Virginian

Disability Action Center accepts gift from state delegates

FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center has received help from all around the community, and Tuesday, Marion County Delegates added to the support. Delegates Joey Garcia, D-50, Guy Ward, R-50, and Phil Mallow, R-50, met together at the DAC’s building on Benoni Avenue to present its director, Julie Sole, with a check for $36,000 for the organization’s relocation effort.
FAIRMONT, WV
newportdispatch.com

Area nonprofits receive $124,449 in grants from Northeast Kingdom Fund

NEWPORT — The Northeast Kingdom (NEK) Fund at the Vermont Community Foundation has granted $124,449 to 23 organizations in Orleans, Essex, and Caledonia counties this fall. The awards represent a combination of grants to organizations supporting youth and education, community engagement, and increasing access to healthcare and outdoor recreation opportunities.
NEWPORT, VT
fox17.com

Bill that would tackle homelessness in Nashville gains attention from nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tuesday afternoon, dozens of people gathered on the steps of the Metro courthouse in support of a bill that aims to tackle homelessness across Music City. Councilmember Freddie O’Connell is proposing a new office dedicated to affordable housing and finding real solutions. This push is happening...
9&10 News

LSSU Still Accepting Entries For Their Annual ‘Banished Words List’

Lake Super State University is still accepting submission for words to add to their tongue-in-cheek Banished Words List. Each year, the university “banishes” words based on “overuse, misuse, or uselessness.”. The top word voted out in 2021 was “COVID-19.” Seven of the 10 words added to the list last year...
COLLEGES

