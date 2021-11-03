CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Moira Paterson obituary

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4agCic_0cliyRQf00
Moira Paterson worked in London for the poetry publisher Faber & Faber, where TS Eliot was a director

My aunt, Moira Paterson, who has died aged 85, moved from a small town in Scotland to pursue a career in publishing and journalism that included stints in Geneva and Jerusalem and work as a subeditor and features writer with the Radio Times and the Observer in London.

She was born near Crossmichael in Kirckcudbrightshire, to Margaret (nee McHargh), a nurse, and John, an electrician with ICI whose job took the family to live in Yorkshire. Her father was a progressive-minded man who wanted the best for his two daughters, and after passing the 11-plus Moira went to Heckmondwike grammar school followed by the University of Durham, where she studied English.

She then worked in London for the poetry publisher Faber & Faber, where TS Eliot was a director. When he brought the female staff members a cake as a gift of thanks, she was so annoyed at how “pink and girly” it was that she resolved to leave.

She moved to Geneva to work for the art publisher Skira in the early 1960s and then to Jerusalem, first to live on a kibbutz (where she was looking for an adventure, following the breakup of a long relationship) and later to work as an editor of the Encyclopaedia Judaica. Although she was a Scottish atheist, Moira’s ability to grasp the intricacies of Jewish lore was testimony to her intellect and perseverance.

She returned to London in the 70s, working as a subeditor and occasional features writer on the Radio Times, where the poet Roger Woddis wrote a verse to celebrate her strong trade unionism, her pride in her Scots background and her sometimes fierce exterior that belied a warm and humorous interior:

O our Moira’s like a red, red flag

That flutters in the breeze

And nae mair like a willing slave

Than chalk resembles cheese.

Later she was a subeditor at the Observer and the Independent, also contributing features to both newspapers. She retired in 1996 and moved back to Scotland to live in Wigtown near her sister, my mother, Rennie Hughes. She remained fiercely independent until 2017, when she went into a care home.

She is survived by three nephews, John, James and me.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Margaret O’Sullivan obituary

My wife, Margaret O’Sullivan, who has died aged 75, was the county archivist for Derbyshire for 20 years from 1989, and a local historian, in particular of women’s lives. She wrote extensively for the new edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography, on historians and antiquaries of Derbyshire, and contributed to the dictionary’s expanded coverage of women – including two of Josiah Wedgwood’s designers, Elizabeth, Lady Templetown, and Emma Crewe.
OBITUARIES
The Guardian

Sister Françoise Georgeault obituary

Sister Françoise Georgeault, who has died aged 95, dedicated her life to the nurturing of young people. As the headteacher of the Convent of Our Lady school in St Leonard’s-on-Sea, East Sussex, from 1973 until 1986, she valued building strong relationships with her pupils, and guiding them into adult life.
OBITUARIES
Essence

Al B. Sure! Reveals His Cousin Christopher Williams Is In A Coma

The R&B crooner revealed the shocking news of his dear friend and close family member's condition via social media. Al B. Sure! shared some shocking news with his fans yesterday evening regarding the medical issues that fellow 80’s R&B singer Christopher Williams is allegedly suffering from. The singer, real name...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John
Person
James
The Guardian

Malala Yousafzai marries partner in small ceremony in Birmingham

The activist and Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai announced she had got married on Tuesday in a small ceremony in Birmingham. The campaigner for girls’ education and the world’s youngest winner of the Nobel peace prize said on social media she had married her partner, Asser Malik. “Today marks a precious...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Poetry#Newspapers#The Radio Times#Ici#Heckmondwike#The University Of Durham#Faber Faber#Scottish#Jewish
Vogue

Malala Is Married – See The First Photos From Her Wedding

Congratulations are in order for former British Vogue cover star Malala Yousafzai, who has confirmed in an Instagram post that she is married. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life. We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
RELATIONSHIPS
BBC

Anger after woman filmed kicking and hitting horse

The RSPCA says it is investigating footage in which a woman is seen kicking and hitting a horse. The video was shared online by anti-hunt group Hertfordshire Hunt Saboteurs and has been viewed more than two million times. The group claimed the video, taken on Saturday afternoon on a Leicestershire...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Country
Scotland
Dezeen

Clemens Weisshaar found dead in Portugal

German designer Clemens Weisshaar has been found dead in Portugal close to a burned-out car containing the remains of his young son. Weisshaar, 44, was co-founder of pioneering design studio Kram\Weisshaar. Portuguese media reported that the incident was "a case of homicide, followed by suicide". Founded with Stockholm-based designer Reed...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Marries Her Partner At Her Birmingham Home — Photos

Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai proudly shared social media images from her wedding day to Asser Malik. The nuptials took place on Nov. 9 at home in England. Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai got married! The 24-year-old Pakistani activist said “I do” to partner Asser Malik on November 9 at their home in Birmingham, England. Malala shared images from the wedding day to Instagram, which can be seen HERE, alongside a sweet message about her special day. “Today marks a precious day in my life. Asser and I tied the knot to be partners for life,” she wrote. “We celebrated a small nikkah ceremony at home in Birmingham with our families. Please send us your prayers. We are excited to walk together for the journey ahead.”
WORLD
Cosmopolitan

The True Story of Princess Diana and Prince Charles' Divorce: Custody Agreements, $$ Settlements & Title Drama

Between Spencer hitting theaters and an upcoming season of The Crown in the works as we speak, there's a lot of royal content coming at us. Especially when it comes to Princess Diana and Princes Charles' high profile and incredibly dramatic divorce. On-screen depictions of this royal couple's split are obviously fictional, but in all honesty, the actual facts of Diana's departure from the royal family are just as dramatic.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Guardian

The Guardian

49K+
Followers
29K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy