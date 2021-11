The Z690 launch is here at last, and MSI certainly has a fair few motherboards hitting the market today. Actually, so do most brands, with around 90 new models being launched today! The Tomahawk is a late addition for us, as I didn’t actually have it to hand for last weeks preview, so let me bring you up to speed! It features the new LGA1700 socket, meaning it’s ready for the new Intel 12th Gen processors. The new motherboards can take either DDR4 or DDR5, and MSI has kept to the DDR4 standard for this board, which is fine with me, as it’ll be a huge saving not needing new RAM. However, you still get PCIe 5.0 and M.2 Gen 4, so it’s not like you’re missing out on all of the fun.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO