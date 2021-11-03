CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GSK-3Î² manipulates ferroptosis sensitivity by dominating iron homeostasis

By Lingjuan Wang
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFerroptosis is a newly characterized form of non-apoptotic-programmed cell death, which is driven by the lethal accumulation of iron-catalyzed lipid peroxides. Uncontrolled ferroptosis is implicated in the pathogenesis of a group of human diseases, while targeted induction of ferroptosis provides a potent therapeutic design for cancers. During the past decade, the...

Profiling of ob/ob mice skeletal muscle exosome-like vesicles demonstrates combined action of miRNAs, proteins and lipids to modulate lipid homeostasis in recipient cells

We have determined the lipid, protein and miRNA composition of skeletal muscle (SkM)-released extracellular vesicles (ELVs) from Ob/ob (OB) vs wild-type (WT) mice. The results showed that atrophic insulin-resistant OB-SkM released less ELVs than WT-SkM, highlighted by a RAB35 decrease and an increase in intramuscular cholesterol content. Proteomic analyses of OB-ELVs revealed a group of 37 proteins functionally connected, involved in lipid oxidation and with catalytic activities. OB-ELVs had modified contents for phosphatidylcholine (PC 34-4, PC 40-3 and PC 34-0), sphingomyelin (Sm d18:1/18:1) and ceramides (Cer d18:1/18:0) and were enriched in cholesterol, likely to alleviated intracellular accumulation. Surprisingly many ELV miRNAs had a nuclear addressing sequence, and targeted genes encoding proteins with nuclear activities. Interestingly, SkM-ELV miRNA did not target mitochondria. The most significant function targeted by the 7 miRNAs altered in OB-ELVs was lipid metabolism. In agreement, OB-ELVs induced lipid storage in recipient adipocytes and increased lipid up-take and fatty acid oxidation in recipient muscle cells. In addition, OB-ELVs altered insulin-sensitivity and induced atrophy in muscle cells, reproducing the phenotype of the releasing OB muscles. These data suggest for the first time, a cross-talk between muscle cells and adipocytes, through the SkM-ELV route, in favor of adipose tissue expansion.
CRL2-KLHDC3 E3 ubiquitin ligase complex suppresses ferroptosis through promoting p14 degradation

The cystine/glutamate antiporter SLC7A11 (commonly known as xCT) functions to import cystine for glutathione biosynthesis, thereby protecting cells from oxidative stress and ferroptosis, a regulated form of non-apoptotic cell death driven by the accumulation of lipid-based reactive oxygen species (ROS). p14ARF, a well-established tumor suppressor, promotes ferroptosis by inhibiting NRF2-mediated SLC7A11 transcription. Here, we demonstrate the crucial role of Cullin 2 RING E3 ligase (CRL2)-KLHDC3 E3 ubiquitin ligase complex in regulating p14ARF protein stability. KLHDC3 acts as a CRL2 adaptor that specifically recognizes a C-terminal degron in p14ARF and triggers p14ARF for ubiquitin"“proteasomal degradation. This regulation mode is absent in the murine p14ARF homolog, p19arf which lacks the C-terminal degron. We also show that KLHDC3 suppresses ferroptosis in vitro and supports tumor growth in vivo by relieving p14ARF-mediated suppression of SLC7A11 transcription. Overall, these findings reveal that the protein stability and pro-ferroptotic function of p14ARF are controlled by a CRL2 E3 ubiquitin ligase complex, and suggest that suppression of the p14ARF-NRF2-SLC7A11 regulatory pathway by KLHDC3 overexpression likely contributes to cancer progression.
The transcriptional corepressor CtBP2 serves as a metabolite sensor orchestrating hepatic glucose and lipid homeostasis

Biological systems to sense and respond to metabolic perturbations are critical for the maintenance of cellular homeostasis. Here we describe a hepatic system in this context orchestrated by the transcriptional corepressor C-terminal binding protein 2 (CtBP2) that harbors metabolite-sensing capabilities. The repressor activity of CtBP2 is reciprocally regulated by NADH and acyl-CoAs. CtBP2 represses Forkhead box O1 (FoxO1)-mediated hepatic gluconeogenesis directly as well as Sterol Regulatory Element-Binding Protein 1 (SREBP1)-mediated lipogenesis indirectly. The activity of CtBP2 is markedly defective in obese liver reflecting the metabolic perturbations. Thus, liver-specific CtBP2 deletion promotes hepatic gluconeogenesis and accelerates the progression of steatohepatitis. Conversely, activation of CtBP2 ameliorates diabetes and hepatic steatosis in obesity. The structure-function relationships revealed in this study identify a critical structural domain called Rossmann fold, a metabolite-sensing pocket, that is susceptible to metabolic liabilities and potentially targetable for developing therapeutic approaches.
Nrf2 attenuates ferroptosis-mediated IIR-ALI by modulating TERT and SLC7A11

Acute lung injury (ALI) carries a mortality rate of ~50% and is a hot topic in the world of critical illness research. Nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (Nrf2) is a critical modulator of intracellular oxidative homeostasis and serves as an antioxidant. The Nrf2-related anti-oxidative stress is strongly associated with ferroptosis suppression. Meanwhile, telomerase reverse transcriptase (TERT), the catalytic portion of the telomerase protein, is reported to travel to the mitochondria to alleviate ROS. In our study, we found that TERT was significantly reduced in lung tissue of Nrf2âˆ’/âˆ’ mice in the model of intestinal ischemia/reperfusion-induced acute lung injury (IIR-ALI). In addition, MDA levels showed marked increase, whereas GSH and GPX4 levels fell drastically in ALI models. Moreover, typical-related structural changes were observed in the type II alveolar epithelial cells in the IIR model. We further employed the scanning transmission X-ray microscopy (STXM) to examine Fe levels and distribution within cells. Based on our observations, massive aggregates of Fe were found in the MLE-12 cells upon OGD/R (oxygen and glucose deprivation/reperfusion) induction. Additionally, Nrf2 silencing dramatically reduced TERT and SLC7A11 levels, and further exacerbated cellular injuries. In contrast, TERT-overexpressing cells exhibited marked elevation in SLC7A11 levels and thereby inhibited ferroptosis. Collectively, these data suggest that Nrf2 can negatively regulate ferroptosis via modulation of TERT and SLC7A11 levels. The conclusion from this study brings insight into new candidates that can be targeted in future IIR-ALI therapy.
S100B dysregulation during brain development affects synaptic SHANK protein networks via alteration of zinc homeostasis

Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) are caused by a combination of genetic predisposition and nongenetic factors. Among the nongenetic factors, maternal immune system activation and zinc deficiency have been proposed. Intriguingly, as a genetic factor, copy-number variations in S100B, a pro-inflammatory damage-associated molecular pattern (DAMP), have been associated with ASD, and increased serum S100B has been found in ASD. Interestingly, it has been shown that increased S100B levels affect zinc homeostasis in vitro. Thus, here, we investigated the influence of increased S100B levels in vitro and in vivo during pregnancy in mice regarding zinc availability, the zinc-sensitive SHANK protein networks associated with ASD, and behavioral outcomes. We observed that S100B affects the synaptic SHANK2 and SHANK3 levels in a zinc-dependent manner, especially early in neuronal development. Animals exposed to high S100B levels in utero similarly show reduced levels of free zinc and SHANK2 in the brain. On the behavioral level, these mice display hyperactivity, increased stereotypic and abnormal social behaviors, and cognitive impairment. Pro-inflammatory factors and zinc-signaling alterations converge on the synaptic level revealing a common pathomechanism that may mechanistically explain a large share of ASD cases.
Cdc25A inhibits autophagy-mediated ferroptosis by upregulating ErbB2 through PKM2 dephosphorylation in cervical cancer cells

Cervical cancer is the leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women, and treatment for cervical cancer is very limited. Emerging evidence suggests that targeting ferroptosis is a promising way to treat cancer. Here, we investigated the role of ferroptosis in cervical cancer, with a focus on the Cdc25A/PKM2/ErbB2 axis. Cervical cancer cells were treated with sorafenib to induce ferroptosis. Cellular MDA/ROS/GSH/iron detection assays were used to measure ferroptosis. MTT assays were performed to assess cell viability. qRT-PCR, western blot, and immunostaining assays were performed to measure the levels of proteins. Autophagy was monitored by fluorescence microscopy. Nuclear and cytosolic fractions were isolated to examine the location of PKM2 modifications. Co-IP experiments were conducted to determine the Cdc25A/PKM2 interaction. ChIP assays were performed to measure the binding affinity between H3K9Ac and the ErbB3 promoter, and a dual luciferase assay was performed to examine the transcriptional activity of ErbB2. A nude mouse xenograft model was used to examine the effects of the Cdc25A/ErbB2 axis on tumour growth in vivo. Cdc25A was elevated in human cervical cancer tissues but was reduced during sorafenib-induced ferroptosis of cervical cancer cells. Overexpression of Cdc25A inhibited sorafenib-induced ferroptosis by dephosphorylating nuclear PKM2 and suppressing autophagy. Cdc25A regulated autophagy-induced ferroptosis by increasing ErbB2 levels via the PKM2"“pH3T11"“H3K9Ac pathway. Cdc25A increased the resistance of cervical cancer to sorafenib, while knockdown of ErbB2 blocked these effects. Cdc25A suppressed autophagy-dependent ferroptosis in cervical cancer cells by upregulating ErbB2 levels through the dephosphorylation of PKM2. These studies revealed that Cdc25A/PKM2/ErbB2 pathway-regulated ferroptosis could serve as a therapeutic target in cervical cancer.
DOK3 maintains intestinal homeostasis by suppressing JAK2/STAT3 signaling and S100a8/9 production in neutrophils

How pathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) depends on the complex interplay of host genetics, microbiome and the immune system is not fully understood. Here, we showed that Downstream of Kinase 3 (DOK3), an adapter protein involved in immune signaling, confers protection of mice from dextran sodium sulfate (DSS)-induced colitis. DOK3-deficiency promotes gut microbial dysbiosis and enhanced colitis susceptibility, which can be reversed by the transfer of normal microbiota from wild-type mice. Mechanistically, DOK3 exerts its protective effect by suppressing JAK2/STAT3 signaling in colonic neutrophils to limit their S100a8/9 production, thereby maintaining gut microbial ecology and colon homeostasis. Hence, our findings reveal that the immune system and microbiome function in a feed-forward manner, whereby DOK3 maintains colonic neutrophils in a quiescent state to establish a gut microbiome essential for intestinal homeostasis and protection from IBD.
MMAB promotes negative feedback control of cholesterol homeostasis

Intricate regulatory networks govern the net balance of cholesterol biosynthesis, uptake and efflux; however, the mechanisms surrounding cholesterol homeostasis remain incompletely understood. Here, we develop an integrative genomic strategy to detect regulators of LDLR activity and identify 250 genes whose knockdown affects LDL-cholesterol uptake and whose expression is modulated by intracellular cholesterol levels in human hepatic cells. From these hits, we focus on MMAB, an enzyme which catalyzes the conversion of vitamin B12 to adenosylcobalamin, and whose expression has previously been linked with altered levels of circulating cholesterol in humans. We demonstrate that hepatic levels of MMAB are modulated by dietary and cellular cholesterol levels through SREBP2, the master transcriptional regulator of cholesterol homeostasis. Knockdown of MMAB decreases intracellular cholesterol levels and augments SREBP2-mediated gene expression and LDL-cholesterol uptake in human and mouse hepatic cell lines. Reductions in total sterol content were attributed to increased intracellular levels of propionic and methylmalonic acid and subsequent inhibition of HMGCR activity and cholesterol biosynthesis. Moreover, mice treated with antisense inhibitors of MMAB display a significant reduction in hepatic HMGCR activity, hepatic sterol content and increased expression of SREBP2-mediated genes. Collectively, these findings reveal an unexpected role for the adenosylcobalamin pathway in regulating LDLR expression and identify MMAB as an additional control point by which cholesterol biosynthesis is regulated by its end product.
No difference in mid-term outcome after superior vs. anteroinferior plate position for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures

To compare outcomes, complications, revisions, and rates of implant removal of superior compared to anteroinferior plating in displaced midshaft clavicle fractures at mid-term follow-up. We retrospectively reviewed 79 patients who underwent operative treatment for displaced midshaft clavicle fractures (Group A: 28 patients with superior plating; Group B: 51 patients with anteroinferior plating) that were at least 2Â years postoperatively. Adjusted Constant Score (aCS), Visual Analog Scale (VAS), and Quick Disabilities of the Arm, Shoulder and Hand (QuickDASH) score were compared. Bone union, implant removal, complications and revision surgeries were assessed. Group A had a significantly higher aCS compared to group B (90, IQR: 85.0"“91.0 vs. 91, IQR: 90.0"“93.0; P"‰="‰0.037). No significant differences between groups were seen in VAS (P"‰="‰0.283) and QuickDASH (P"‰="‰0.384). Bone union was achieved in 76 patients (96.2%) with no significant differences between groups (Group A: 96.4% vs. Group B: 96.1%; P"‰>"‰0.999). There were no significant differences in implant removal rates (Group A: 60.7% vs. Group B: 66.7%; P"‰="‰0.630), complications (Group A: 46.4% vs. Group B: 31.4%; P"‰="‰0.226) and revisions (Group A: 25% vs. Group B: 9.8%; P"‰="‰0.102). Superior and anteroinferior plating result in high bone union rates and good clinical outcomes with similar rates of plate removal.
CD98-induced CD147 signaling stabilizes the Foxp3 protein to maintain tissue homeostasis

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2021)Cite this article. Regulatory T cell (Treg) stability is necessary for the proper control of immune activity and tissue homeostasis. However, it remains unclear whether Treg stability must be continually reinforced or is established during development under physiological conditions. Foxp3 has been characterized as a central mediator of the genetic program that governs Treg stability. Here, we demonstrate that to maintain Foxp3 protein expression, Tregs require cell-to-cell contact, which is mediated by the CD147-CD98 interaction. As Tregs are produced, CD147, which is expressed on their surface, is stimulated by CD98, which is widely expressed in the physiological environment. As a result, CD147's intracellular domain binds to CDK2 and retains it near the membrane, leading to Foxp3 dephosphorylation and the prevention of Foxp3 degradation. In addition, the optimal distribution of Foxp3+ Tregs under both pathological and physiological conditions depends on CD98 expression. Thus, our study provides direct evidence that Foxp3-dependent Treg stability is reinforced in the periphery by the interaction between CD147 and CD98 in the surrounding environment. More importantly, Tregs with high CD147 expression effectively inhibit inflammatory responses and maintain Foxp3 stability, which has guiding significance for the application of Tregs in immunotherapy.
CAR-T: a potential gene carrier targeting solid tumor immune microenvironment

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 393 (2021) Cite this article. A recent study published in Cell by Lexus et al. presented CAR-T cell as a carrier that could secrete extracellular vesicles (EVs) containing immunostimulatory RNA RN7SL1, which could be specifically taken in by immune cells to enhance endogenous immunity against solid tumor.1.
Arsenite exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor CD34"‰cells and causes decreased levels of hemoglobin

Arsenic exposure poses numerous threats to human health. Our previous work in mice has shown that arsenic causes anemia by inhibiting erythropoiesis. However, the impacts of arsenic exposure on human erythropoiesis remain largely unclear. We report here that low-dose arsenic exposure inhibits the erythroid differentiation of human hematopoietic progenitor cells (HPCs). The impacts of arsenic (in the form of arsenite; As3+) on red blood cell (RBC) development was evaluated using a long-term culture of normal human bone marrow CD34+-HPCs stimulated in vitro to undergo erythropoiesis. Over the time course studied, we analyzed the expression of the cell surface antigens CD34, CD71 and CD235a, which are markers commonly used to monitor the progression of HPCs through the stages of erythropoiesis. Simultaneously, we measured hemoglobin content, which is an important criterion used clinically for diagnosing anemia. As compared to control, low-dose As3+ exposure (100Â nM and 500Â nM) inhibited the expansion of CD34+-HPCs over the time course investigated; decreased the number of committed erythroid progenitors (BFU-E and CFU-E) and erythroblast differentiation in the subsequent stages; and caused a reduction of hemoglobin content. These findings demonstrate that low-dose arsenic exposure impairs human erythropoiesis, likely by combined effects on various stages of RBC formation.
Key signaling networks are dysregulated in patients with the adipose tissue disorder, lipedema

International Journal of Obesity (2021)Cite this article. Lipedema, a poorly understood chronic disease of adipose hyper-deposition, is often mistaken for obesity and causes significant impairment to mobility and quality-of-life. To identify molecular mechanisms underpinning lipedema, we employed comprehensive omics-based comparative analyses of whole tissue, adipocyte precursors (adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs)), and adipocytes from patients with or without lipedema.
A structured exercise to relieve musculoskeletal pain caused by face-down posture after retinal surgery: a randomized controlled trial

Face-down posture after vitrectomy physically burdens patients. Despite being of significant concern for patients, the intraoperative pain and discomfort has not been of great interest to retinal surgeons or researchers. This randomized controlled trial evaluated the effect of a 3-day novel structured exercise on reducing musculoskeletal pain from the face-down posture in 61 participants (31 in the exercise group) who underwent vitrectomy. Among the subjects, the median age was 62Â years, 42 were female, 42 had macular holes, and 19 had retinal detachments. Participants in the exercise group received initial education on the exercise and performed three daily active exercise sessions. After the sessions, the exercise group had median numeric pain scores of 2, 1, and 1 at the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively, while the control group had corresponding scores of 5, 3, and 4, respectively. The exercise group reported significantly lower pain scores (P"‰="‰.003, .039, and .006 for the back neck, shoulder, and lower back, respectively). Application of the structured exercise would alleviate the patients' position-induced postoperative physical burden, by reducing pain and discomfort.
(R,S)-ketamine and (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine differentially affect memory as a function of dosing frequency

A single subanesthetic infusion of ketamine can rapidly alleviate symptoms of treatment-resistant major depression. Since repeated administration is required to sustain symptom remission, it is important to characterize the potential untoward effects of prolonged ketamine exposure. While studies suggest that ketamine can alter cognitive function, it is unclear to what extent these effects are modulated by the frequency or chronicity of treatment. To test this, male and female adolescent (postnatal day [PD] 35) and adult (PD 60) BALB/c mice were treated for four consecutive weeks, either daily or thrice-weekly, with (R,S)-ketamine (30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal) or its biologically active metabolite, (2R,6R)-hydroxynorketamine (HNK; 30"‰mg/kg, intraperitoneal). Following drug cessation, memory performance was assessed in three operationally distinct tasks: (1) novel object recognition to assess explicit memory, (2) Y-maze to assess working memory, and (3) passive avoidance to assess implicit memory. While drug exposure did not influence working memory performance, thrice-weekly ketamine and daily (2R,6R)-HNK led to explicit memory impairment in novel object recognition independent of sex or age of exposure. Daily (2R,6R)-HNK impaired implicit memory in the passive-avoidance task whereas thrice-weekly (2R,6R)-HNK tended to improve it. These differential effects on explicit and implicit memory possibly reflect the unique mechanisms by which ketamine and (2R,6R)-HNK alter the functional integrity of neural circuits that subserve these distinct cognitive domains, a topic of clinical and mechanistic relevance to their antidepressant actions. Our findings also provide additional support for the importance of dosing frequency in establishing the cognitive effects of repeated ketamine exposure.
Correction: Analyses of oligodontia phenotypes and genetic etiologies

International Journal of Oral Science volumeÂ 13, ArticleÂ number:Â 35 (2021) Cite this article. Following publication of this article,1 it is noticed Table 2 in this article needs revision. The original article has been updated. Zhou, M., Zhang, H. & Camhi, H. et al. Analyses of oligodontia phenotypes and genetic...
Transition metal-doped Ni-rich layered cathode materials for durable Li-ion batteries

Doping is a well-known strategy to enhance the electrochemical energy storage performance of layered cathode materials. Many studies on various dopants have been reported; however, a general relationship between the dopants and their effect on the stability of the positive electrode upon prolonged cell cycling has yet to be established. Here, we explore the impact of the oxidation states of various dopants (i.e., Mg2+, Al3+, Ti4+, Ta5+, and Mo6+) on the electrochemical, morphological, and structural properties of a Ni-rich cathode material (i.e., Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2). Galvanostatic cycling measurements in pouch-type Li-ionÂ full cells show that cathodes featuring dopants with high oxidation states significantly outperform their undoped counterparts and the dopants with low oxidation states. In particular, Li-ion pouch cells with Ta5+- and Mo6+-doped Li[Ni0.91Co0.09]O2 cathodes retain about 81.5% of their initial specific capacity after 3000 cycles at 200"‰mA"‰gâˆ’1. Furthermore, physicochemical measurements and analyses suggest substantial differences in the grain geometries and crystal lattice structures of the various cathode materials, which contribute to their widely different battery performances and correlate with the oxidation states of their dopants.
Hypoketotic hypoglycemia without neuromuscular complications in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Mitochondrial flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) transporter deficiencies are new entities recently reported to cause a neuro-myopathic phenotype. We report three patients from two unrelated families who presented primarily with hypoketotic hypoglycemia. They all had acylcarnitine profiles suggestive of multiple acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MADD) with negative next-generation sequencing of electron-transfer flavoprotein genes (ETFA, ETFB, and ETFDH). Whole exome sequencing revealed a homozygous c.272"‰G"‰>"‰T (p.Gly91Val) variant in exon 2 of the SLC25A32 gene. The three patients shared the same variant, and they all demonstrated similar clinical and biochemical improvement with riboflavin supplementation. To date, these are the first patients to be reported with hypoketotic hypoglycemia without the neuromuscular phenotype previously reported in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency.
Efficient electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation by electron"“rich metal sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene metal complexes

Electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation is a promising alternative to thermocatalytic acetylene hydrogenation due to its environmental benignity and economic efficiency, but its performance is far below that of the thermocatalytic reaction because of strong competition from side reactions, including hydrogen evolution, overhydrogenation and carbon"“carbon coupling reactions. We develop N"“heterocyclic carbene"“metal complexes, with electron"“rich metal centers owing to the strongly Ïƒ"“donating N"“heterocyclic carbene ligands, as electrocatalysts for selective acetylene semihydrogenation. Experimental and theoretical investigations reveal that the copper sites in N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper facilitateÂ the absorption of electrophilic acetylene and theÂ desorption of nucleophilic ethylene, ultimately suppressing the side reactions during electrocatalytic acetylene semihydrogenation, and exhibit superior semihydrogenation performance, with faradaic efficiencies of â‰¥98 % under pure acetylene flow. Even in a crude ethylene feed containing 1 % acetylene (1"‰Ã—"‰104 ppm), N"“heterocyclic carbene"“copper affords a specific selectivity of >99 % during a 100"“h stability test, continuous ethylene production with only ~30 ppm acetylene, a large space velocity of up to 9.6"‰Ã—"‰105"‰mLÂ·gcatâˆ’1Â·hâˆ’1, and a turnover frequency of 2.1"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’2 sâˆ’1, dramatically outperforming currently reported thermocatalysts.
Interferon mediated prophylactic protection against respiratory viruses conferred by a prototype live attenuated influenza virus vaccine lacking non-structural protein 1

The influenza A non-structural protein 1 (NS1) is known for its ability to hinder the synthesis of type I interferon (IFN) during viral infection. Influenza viruses lacking NS1 (Î”NS1) are under clinical development as live attenuated human influenza virus vaccines and induce potent influenza virus-specific humoral and cellular adaptive immune responses. Attenuation of Î”NS1 influenza viruses is due to their high IFN inducing properties, that limit their replication in vivo. This study demonstrates that pre-treatment with a Î”NS1 virus results in an antiviral state which prevents subsequent replication of homologous and heterologous viruses, preventing disease from virus respiratory pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. Our studies suggest that Î”NS1 influenza viruses could be used for the prophylaxis of influenza, SARS-CoV-2 and other human respiratory viral infections, and that an influenza virus vaccine based on Î”NS1 live attenuated viruses would confer broad protection against influenza virus infection from the moment of administration, first by non-specific innate immune induction, followed by specific adaptive immunity.
