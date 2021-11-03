CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Data shows Polkadot crashes after reaching $1B open interest — Will it happen again?

cryptocoingossip.com
 6 days ago

Polkadot (DOT) price crashed both times its futures open interest clipped $1 billion. Should traders expect a correction now that open interest is over this figure?. Whenever there is relevant growth in the number of derivatives contracts currently in play (open interest), it usually means that more traders are...

cryptocoingossip.com

themarketperiodical.com

Polkadot Price Analysis: Increased Buying Helps DOT Token Price Reach $75 Mark

DOT Token price action breaks above the crucial resistance level of $50. The price can soon continue the bull run upon the bullish breakout retest. The pair of DOT/BTC is trading at 0.0008498 BTC with an intraday move of -3.14%. DOT Token price breaks above the previous swing high near...
cryptocoingossip.com

Bullish Momentum Sees XRP 10% Away From Breaking September Highs

XRP (XRP) is very close to both long- and short-term diagonal and horizontal resistance levels. Technical indicators and the price action support the possibility that the token will break out. XRP has been increasing since the week of July 19-26, when it bounced at the $0.60 horizontal area. The bounce...
cryptocoingossip.com

DeFi Trading Volume on Large DEXs Has Jumped 550% in 2021 So Far: Chainalysis

Decentralized exchanges are booming, and their growth is currently outpacing that of their centralized counterparts, according to a new report from Chainalysis. Between August 2020 to 2021, the value on large decentralized exchanges (DEXs), like Curve, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap grew by about 550%. The number of DEXs has grown more than any other category. That puts them head and shoulders above that of over-the-counter brokers, centralized exchanges, and what Chainalysis calls “high-risk exchanges,” or ones with minimal know your customer (KYC) requirements.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 logs longest series of records since 1997 and Russell 2000 ends at all-time high to join stock market's record rally

U.S. stock benchmarks on Monday notched a round of records to start the second full week of trading in November. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] closed up 0.3% at around 36,432, to finish at a record high. The S&P 500 index ended up less than 0.1% at 4,701, but enough for its eighth straight record close and the eight straight gain, marking the longest series of all-time highs since 1997, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Nasdaq Composite Index finished up less than 0.1% but it was enough for the technology-laden index to register its 11th straight gain and the longest such win streak since Dec. 26 of 2019. Meanwhile, the small-capitalization Russell 2000 index ended the session up to mark a record close of its own.
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
cryptocoingossip.com

Market Sees $174M in Crypto Investment During Twelfth Straight Week of Inflows

Inflows into digital asset investment products continued for the twelfth straight week, amounting to $174 million, according to the latest CoinShares report. This latest amount brings the year-to-date total of inflows to $8.9 billion, already over 30% more than the total amount of $6.7 billion for 2020. Total assets under management (AuM) have additionally reached a new all-time high of $80 billion.
cryptocoingossip.com

Ethereum Name Service Hits $5.4B Diluted Valuation After ENS Airdrop

Crypto domain tool Ethereum Name Service may have only just launched its native ENS governance token on Monday, but already the tokens have hit a fully diluted market capitalization of $5.4 billion, according to crypto data aggregator CoinGecko. “Fully diluted” refers to the market capitalization if the total supply of...
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy on Low Prices November 2021 Week 2

The cryptocurrency market has surged to a new high. At just over $3 billion, its total cap has risen by around 11% in a week. Bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH) are leading this rally, with both coins reach new all-time highs this week. However, for anyone put off by their already-high values, we’ve put together a list of the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy on low prices. This includes coins with good short-term potential, as well as those that could increase significantly over the next few months.
MarketWatch

BioNTech stock reverses lower after earnings report, in which profit and revenue beat expectations

Shares of BioNTech SE dropped 2.9% in morning trading Tuesday, reversing an earlier intraday gain of as much as 4.3%, in the wake of the Germany-based biotechnology company's better-than-expected third-quarter earnings report. The company reported before the open that it swung to net income of EUR3.21 billion ($3.72 billion), or EUR12.35 a share, from a loss of EUR210.0 million, or EUR0.88 a share, in the year-ago period, to beat the FactSet consensus for earnings per share of EUR10.54. Revenue multiplied to EUR6.09 billion ($7.05 billion) from EUR67.5 million, to beat the FactSet consensus of EUR5.10 billion, citing "rapid increases...
