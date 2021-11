Quantitative analyst PlanB is predicting when the market cap value of Bitcoin (BTC) could overtake that of more traditional assets such as gold and real estate. In an interview with Blockware Intelligence, the analyst says that BTC could reach a market cap valuation somewhere between gold and real estate by the next halving. A halving occurs when the reward for mining BTC is cut in half. It is believed that the next two halvings will take place in 2024 and 2028.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO