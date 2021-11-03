CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Investor Abruptly Moves $2,630,000,000 Shiba Inu Fortune – Here’s Where the SHIB Is Now

 6 days ago

A crypto investor whose early purchase of memecoin Shiba Inu (SHIB) made waves is now sending their tokens into new wallets. Block explorer Etherscan shows that the owner initiated four transactions over the course of fifteen minutes, sending exactly 10,000,000,100,000 SHIB each time. Last week it was reported that...

u.today

Robinhood Rival Lists SHIB, NFL Player Brandon King Buys More SHIB, Shiba Inu Compared to Dot-Com Bubble: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top five news stories over the past weekend:. Last Friday, TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, officially announced the listing of the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency. Its users are now able to trade SHIB tokens along with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin. While Robinhood...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin Backed by Coinbase Ventures Surges 150% in One Day, Enters Top 100 Crypto Assets by Market Cap

An altcoin backed by Coinbase Ventures and Digital Currency Group is surging after a month of big milestones. Ethereum-based video streaming project Livepeer (LPT) soared to a new all-time of high today of $100.99, rallying more than 152% within a 24-hour period. Livepeer says it’s working to build “scalable and...
cryptocoingossip.com

Robinhood Crypto COO: We’re in No Rush to List Tokens Like SHIB

Ask any crypto trader on Robinhood what they’d ask the company’s executives and you’re likely to hear the following question: “Wen SHIB?”. Christine Brown, COO of Robinhood Crypto, told Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts at today’s Crypto Goes Mainstream live event that the company is taking its time with listing Shiba Inu, the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the hottest asset since Dogecoin—which helped rocket Robinhood into the crypto conversation.
Shiba Inu Likely To Fall Victim to Gravity, Says Bloomberg Commodity Strategist Mike McGlone – Here’s Why

Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be in for some rough times ahead, says Mike McGlone, Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist. In the latest edition of the Bloomberg Crypto Outlook, McGlone refers to the popular memecoin as a “Dogecoin wannabe” and “an example of excesses among 13,000 cryptos.”. SHIB made headlines in...
investing.com

Metaverse Talk Heats Up Interest in Multiple Cryptocurrencies

USA News Group – Shortly after Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) changed its corporate name to Meta Platforms, Inc. (NEO: FACE), cryptocurrency investors saw the rebranding as a sign of growing acceptance of the metaverse trend. This coincided with a rising interest in altcoins and meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE) and its dog-faced competitor Shiba Inu (SHIB) saw sharp rallies, causing Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) to field questions about when they’ll add more of these coins to its trading platform. As the two dogs duke it out, Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) Global, Inc. (NASDAQ-NMS: COIN) already now supports Shiba Inu, and Hello Pal International Inc. (CSE: HP (NYSE:HPQ)) (OTC: HLLPF) has primary exposure to mining DOGE. Meanwhile popular theater chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) is officially already accepting DOGE and is considering accepting SHIB as well.
cryptoglobe.com

Shiba Inu ($SHIB) Listed on Canada’s Version of Commission-free Trading App Robinhood

Canada’s answer to the popular commission-free trading platform Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD), Wealthsimple, has listed the meme-inspired cryptocurrency Shiba Inu ($SHIB). which will now be available to the platform’s 1.5 million users. Wealthsimple first started letting its users buy, sell, and trade cryptocurrencies back in June 2020 with the launch of...
Crypto Analyst Benjamin Cowen Says Bitcoin Won’t Have Parabolic 2021, Predicts Bull Market Will Extend to 2022

Popular crypto strategist and trader Benjamin Cowen says he believes Bitcoin (BTC) will likely not end 2021 with a bang. In a new strategy session, Cowen tells his 597,000 YouTube subscribers that he thinks Bitcoin is in a massive reaccumulation range. Looking at the big picture, the analyst says Bitcoin has been trading within a wide range between $28,000 and $65,000 for the entire year so far.
Axie Infinity and Fantom Among the Top Altcoin Gainers This Year With Growth of 13,428% or More: CryptoDiffer

Blockchain news and updates outlet CryptoDiffer is revealing that blockchain-based game Axie Infinity, along with smart contract platforms Fantom and Solana are among the top altcoin performers this year. CryptoDiffer tells its 258,000 Twitter followers that Axie Infinity (AXS) is the hottest altcoin this year, printing gains of over 26,000%...
