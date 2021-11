The Taproot upgrade was set for deployment after achieving a 90% consensus among the Bitcoin miners (mining nodes). Real-world use cases are one of the main adoption drivers for every crypto ecosystem, which also holds true for the Bitcoin (BTC) network. In the next seven days, the Bitcoin protocol will undergo a soft fork in the name of Taproot upgrade, which aims to improve the network’s privacy, efficiency and smart contracts capability.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO