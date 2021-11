Initially, when people thought about cryptocurrencies, the first token that came to mind was Bitcoin. It is considered a leader in the cryptocurrency field, so many corporations now accept it as a store of value. Another formidable contender in the crypto market is Ethereum. Ethereum has also proved to be a first-mover with growing price value and reasonable volatility. So far, the big question has been whether or not Ethereum will ever overtake Bitcoin in terms of value.

