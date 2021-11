Decentralized exchanges are booming, and their growth is currently outpacing that of their centralized counterparts, according to a new report from Chainalysis. Between August 2020 to 2021, the value on large decentralized exchanges (DEXs), like Curve, Uniswap, and PancakeSwap grew by about 550%. The number of DEXs has grown more than any other category. That puts them head and shoulders above that of over-the-counter brokers, centralized exchanges, and what Chainalysis calls “high-risk exchanges,” or ones with minimal know your customer (KYC) requirements.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO