Ask any crypto trader on Robinhood what they’d ask the company’s executives and you’re likely to hear the following question: “Wen SHIB?”. Christine Brown, COO of Robinhood Crypto, told Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts at today’s Crypto Goes Mainstream live event that the company is taking its time with listing Shiba Inu, the 11th-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and the hottest asset since Dogecoin—which helped rocket Robinhood into the crypto conversation.

MARKETS ・ 14 HOURS AGO