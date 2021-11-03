CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Basal expression of RAD51 foci predicts olaparib response in patient-derived ovarian cancer xenografts

By F. Guffanti
Nature.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe search for biomarkers to evaluate ovarian cancer (OC) homologous recombination (HR) function and predict the response to therapy is an urgent clinical need to improve the selection of patients who could benefit from platinum- and olaparib (poly-ADP ribose polymerase inhibitors, PARPi)-based therapies. Methods. We used a large collection...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

High PGD receptor 2 levels are associated with poor prognosis in colorectal cancer patients and induce VEGF expression in colon cancer cells and migration in a zebrafish xenograft model

Despite intense research, the prognosis for patients with advanced colorectal cancer (CRC) remains poor. The prostaglandin D2 receptors DP1 and DP2 are explored here as potential therapeutic targets for advanced CRC. Methods. A CRC cohort was analysed to determine whether DP1 and DP2 receptor expression correlates with patient survival. Four...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Model predicts early response to cancer immunotherapy

Researchers have developed a model that could predict early on in treatment whether cancer patients will respond to immunotherapy, according to a report published today in eLife. The model could provide doctors with a way to identify those who will benefit from immunotherapy at an early stage in their cancer...
CANCER
Nature.com

The role of vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors in the treatment of epithelial ovarian cancer

Advanced epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube and primary peritoneal cancers (EOC) are a leading cause of gynaecological cancer-associated mortality and angiogenesis plays a key role in their growth. Vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitors (VEGFi) disrupt angiogenesis and improve the response rate, progression-free survival and in some cases, overall survival, when administered with and following cytotoxic chemotherapy, irrespective of the platinum sensitivity of EOC. Recent data have identified new indications for VEGFi in EOC: repeated exposure to VEGFi in the first- and then second-line treatment has sustained clinical efficacy; combinations of VEGFi with poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase inhibitors (PARPi) have proven effective as first-line or second-line maintenance regimens. However, recent trial data have not shown improved outcomes with combinations of VEGFi and immune checkpoint inhibitors. There remains a critical need to optimise patient selection for these effective yet somewhat toxic and expensive treatments. The search continues for validated biomarkers to optimise the use of VEGFi, of which the most promising at present is plasma Tie2. Based upon these studies, we propose a model of care incorporating VEGFi into the treatment of EOC, highlighting the need to change from the prescription of single courses of VEGFi, to allow use and re-use as clinically indicated.
CANCER
Nature.com

Multi-omic approach identifies a transcriptional network coupling innate immune response to proliferation in the blood of COVID-19 cancer patients

Clinical outcomes of COVID-19 patients are worsened by the presence of co-morbidities, especially cancer leading to elevated mortality rates. SARS-CoV-2 infection is known to alter immune system homeostasis. Whether cancer patients developing COVID-19 present alterations of immune functions which might contribute to worse outcomes have so far been poorly investigated. We conducted a multi-omic analysis of immunological parameters in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of COVID-19 patients with and without cancer. Healthy donors and SARS-CoV-2-negative cancer patients were also included as controls. At the infection peak, cytokine multiplex analysis of blood samples, cytometry by time of flight (CyTOF) cell population analyses, and Nanostring gene expression using Pancancer array on PBMCs were performed. We found that eight pro-inflammatory factors (IL-6, IL-8, IL-13, IL-1ra, MIP-1a, IP-10) out of 27 analyzed serum cytokines were modulated in COVID-19 patients irrespective of cancer status. Diverse subpopulations of T lymphocytes such as CD8+T, CD4+T central memory, Mucosal-associated invariant T (MAIT), natural killer (NK), and Î³Î´ T cells were reduced, while B plasmablasts were expanded in COVID-19 cancer patients. Our findings illustrate a repertoire of aberrant alterations of gene expression in circulating immune cells of COVID-19 cancer patients. A 19-gene expression signature of PBMCs is able to discriminate COVID-19 patients with and without solid cancers. Gene set enrichment analysis highlights an increased gene expression linked to Interferon Î±, Î³, Î±/Î² response and signaling which paired with aberrant cell cycle regulation in cancer patients. Ten out of the 19 genes, validated in a real-world consecutive cohort, were specific of COVID-19 cancer patients independently from different cancer types and stages of the diseases, and useful to stratify patients in a COVID-19 disease severity-manner. We also unveil a transcriptional network involving gene regulators of both inflammation response and proliferation in PBMCs of COVID-19 cancer patients.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Research#Olaparib#Cancer Treatment#Oc#Hrdetect#Soerjomataram
Nature.com

Patient-derived organoids as a platform for modeling a patient's response to chemoradiotherapy in esophageal cancer

3D patient-derived organoids (PDOs) have been utilized to evaluate potential therapies for patients with different cancers. However, the use of PDOs created from treatment-naive patient biopsies for prediction of clinical outcomes in patients with esophageal cancer has not yet been reported. Herein we describe a pilot prospective observational study with the goal of determining whether esophageal cancer PDOs created from treatment naive patients can model or predict clinical outcomes. Endoscopic biopsies of treatment-naive patients at a single tertiary care center were used to generate esophageal cancer PDOs, which were treated with standard-of-care chemotherapy, gamma-irradiation, and newer non-standard approaches, such as proton beam therapy or two small molecule inhibitors. Clinical outcomes of patients following neoadjuvant treatment were compared to their in vitro PDO responses, demonstrating the PDO's ability to mirror clinical response, suggesting the value of PDOs in prediction of clinical response to new therapeutic approaches. Future prospective clinical trials should test the use of pre-treatment PDOs to identify specific, targeted therapies for individual patients with esophageal adenocarcinoma.
CANCER
healthitanalytics.com

Machine Learning Predicts Cancer Treatment Response

Advances in machine learning and artificial intelligence are allowing researchers to create more targeted precision medicine-based treatment using predictive analytics. By analyzing large amounts of complex data, clinicians can provide individualized treatments, improving patient outcomes. “In medicine, we need to be able to make predictions,” professor at the School of...
CANCER
Nature.com

CD20 expression, TrkB activation and functional activity of diffuse large B cell lymphoma-derived small extracellular vesicles

Small extracellular vesicles (sEVs) including exosomes, carrying the CD20, could be involved in immunotherapy resistance in diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL). We have reported endogenous brain-derived neurotrophic factor/TrkB (tropomyosin-related kinase B) survival axis in DLBCL. Here, we performed a comparative study of sEV production by germinal centre B cell (GCB) and activated B cell (ABC)-DLBCL cell lines, and analysed TrkB activation on this process.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mobile devices and wearable technology for measuring patient outcomes after surgery: a systematic review

Complications following surgery are common and frequently occur the following discharge. Mobile and wearable digital health interventions (DHI) provide an opportunity to monitor and support patients during their postoperative recovery. Lack of high-quality evidence is often cited as a barrier to DHI implementation. This review captures and appraises the current use, evidence base and reporting quality of mobile and wearable DHI following surgery. Keyword searches were performed within Embase, Cochrane Library, Web of Science and WHO Global Index Medicus databases, together with clinical trial registries and Google scholar. Studies involving patients undergoing any surgery requiring skin incision where postoperative outcomes were measured using a DHI following hospital discharge were included, with DHI defined as mobile and wireless technologies for health to improve health system efficiency and health outcomes. Methodological reporting quality was determined using the validated mobile health evidence reporting and assessment (mERA) guidelines. Bias was assessed using the Cochrane Collaboration tool for randomised studies or MINORS depending on study type. Overall, 6969 articles were screened, with 44 articles included. The majority (n"‰="‰34) described small prospective study designs, with a high risk of bias demonstrated. Reporting standards were suboptimal across all domains, particularly in relation to data security, prior patient engagement and cost analysis. Despite the potential of DHI to improve postoperative patient care, current progress is severely restricted by limitations in methodological reporting. There is an urgent need to improve reporting for DHI following surgery to identify patient benefit, promote reproducibility and encourage sustainability.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Nature.com

Prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis in 3299 black patients

The purpose of this study was to examine the prevalence and characteristics of thoracic diffuse idiopathic skeletal hyperostosis (T-DISH) in the Black patients using the computed tomography (CT) analysis. This study is a cross-sectional study. All patients who underwent chest CT for the trauma screening and whose race was categorized as "Black" on the questionnaire were recruited in the study from Mar 2019 to Mar 2020. Demographic data, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI), and presence of diabetes mellitus (DM), were recorded. A total of 3299 Black patients (1507 women and 1792 men) were included for the analysis. The prevalence of T-DISH was 7.7% (255 patients), with 8.6% for females and 7.0% for males. The highest prevalence was observed in patients at the age of 70Â years (11.7%), followed by the age of 80Â years (10.5%). The highest prevalence level of T-DISH segment was at T8, followed by T9, and T7. The most frequent number of contiguous vertebrae was seven (21%). BMI was not associated with T-DISH. The presence of DM was significantly higher in male patients with T-DISH than those without T-DISH (P"‰="‰0.02).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Systems pharmacology to reveal multi-scale mechanisms of traditional Chinese medicine for gastric cancer

Because of the complex etiology, the treatment of gastric cancer is a formidable challenge for contemporary medical. The current treatment method focuses on traditional surgical procedures, supplemented by other treatments. Among these other treatments, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) plays an important role. Here, we used the systems pharmacology approach to reveal the potential molecular mechanism of PRGRC on gastric cancer which composes of Pinellia ternata (Thunb.) Breit., Rheum palmatum L., Gentiana scabra Bunge, Radix Aucklandiae and Citrus aurantium L. This approach combines pharmacokinetics analysis with pharmacodynamics evaluation for the active compounds screening, targets prediction and pathways assessing. Firstly, through pharmacokinetic evaluation and target prediction models, 83 potential compounds and 184 gastric cancer-related targets were screened out. Then, the results of network analysis suggested that the targets of PRGRC were mainly involved two aspects: apoptosis and inflammation. Finally, we verified the reliability of the above analysis at the cellular level by using naringenin and luteolin with good pharmacokinetic activity as representative compounds. Overall, we found that PRGRC could influence the development of gastric cancer from a multi-scale perspective. This study provided a new direction for analyzing the mechanism of TCM.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

How alike are the cancer cells from a single patient?

Even within a single patient with cancer, there is a vast diversity of individual tumor cells, which display distinct behaviors related to growth, metastasis, and responses to chemotherapy. To carry out these behaviors, each cancer cell uses its genes to make the needed molecules in a unique way known as its "gene expression signature." To correlate gene expression signatures with cancer progression and chemotherapy resistance, a team of scientists led by Rong Lu from USC and Akil A. Merchant from Cedars-Sinai have introduced a new genetic technology in a study published in Nature Communications.
CANCER
Nature.com

Hypoketotic hypoglycemia without neuromuscular complications in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Mitochondrial flavin adenine dinucleotide (FAD) transporter deficiencies are new entities recently reported to cause a neuro-myopathic phenotype. We report three patients from two unrelated families who presented primarily with hypoketotic hypoglycemia. They all had acylcarnitine profiles suggestive of multiple acyl-CoA dehydrogenase deficiency (MADD) with negative next-generation sequencing of electron-transfer flavoprotein genes (ETFA, ETFB, and ETFDH). Whole exome sequencing revealed a homozygous c.272"‰G"‰>"‰T (p.Gly91Val) variant in exon 2 of the SLC25A32 gene. The three patients shared the same variant, and they all demonstrated similar clinical and biochemical improvement with riboflavin supplementation. To date, these are the first patients to be reported with hypoketotic hypoglycemia without the neuromuscular phenotype previously reported in patients with SLC25A32 deficiency.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The RNA-binding protein HuR is required for maintenance of the germinal centre response

The germinal centre (GC) is required for the generation of high affinity antibodies and immunological memory. Here we show that the RNA binding protein HuR has an essential function in GC B cells to sustain the GC response. In its absence, the GC reaction and production of high-affinity antibody is severely impaired. Mechanistically, HuR affects the transcriptome qualitatively and quantitatively. The expression and splicing patterns of hundreds of genes are altered in the absence of HuR. Among these genes, HuR is required for the expression of Myc and a Myc-dependent transcriptional program that controls GC B cell proliferation and Ig somatic hypermutation. Additionally, HuR regulates the splicing and abundance of mRNAs required for entry into and transition through the S phase of the cell cycle, and it modulates a gene signature associated with DNA deamination protecting GC B cells from DNA damage and cell death.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

No effect of intradialytic neuromuscular electrical stimulation on inflammation and quality of life: a randomized and parallel design clinical trial

Neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) elicits muscle contraction and has been shown to improvement of quality of life. However, if NMES improvement the quality of life and attenuate the inflammation is not fully understood. Therefore, our aim sought to assess the effects of short-term of intradialytic NMES on inflammation and quality of life in patients with chronic kidney disease patients undergoing hemodialysis. A randomized clinical trial conducted with parallel design enrolled adult hemodialysis patients three times a week during 1Â month. Patients were randomly assigned to two groups (control group, n"‰="‰11; 4F/7Â M) or (NMES group, n"‰="‰10; 4F/6Â M). Pre-and post-intervention, was measured the high-sensitivity C reactive protein, interleukin-6, interleukin-10, and TNFÎ± by the ELISA, and quality of life was applied using the SF-36. During each hemodialysis session, NMES was applied bilaterally at thigh and calves for 40Â min. There was not change in cytokines (hs-CRP, IL-6, IL-10, and TNFÎ±) concentrations time"‰Ã—"‰group interaction. In addition, no difference was found in eight domains of quality of life. In addition, the groups did not differ for muscle strength and muscle mass. In conclusion, we found that intradialytic NMES did not change inflammation neither quality of life.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Gene-corrected p.A30P SNCA patient-derived isogenic neurons rescue neuronal branching and function

Parkinson's disease (PD) is characterised by the degeneration of A9 dopaminergic neurons and the pathological accumulation of alpha-synuclein. The p.A30P SNCA mutation generates the pathogenic form of the alpha-synuclein protein causing an autosomal-dominant form of PD. There are limited studies assessing pathogenic SNCA mutations in patient-derived isogenic cell models. Here we provide a functional assessment of dopaminergic neurons derived from a patient harbouring the p.A30P SNCA mutation. Using two clonal gene-corrected isogenic cell lines we identified image-based phenotypes showing impaired neuritic processes. The pathological neurons displayed impaired neuronal activity, reduced mitochondrial respiration, an energy deficit, vulnerability to rotenone, and transcriptional alterations in lipid metabolism. Our data describes for the first time the mutation-only effect of the p.A30P SNCA mutation on neuronal function, supporting the use of isogenic cell lines in identifying image-based pathological phenotypes that can serve as an entry point for future disease-modifying compound screenings and drug discovery strategies.
GERMANY
healthitanalytics.com

Advancing Personalized Treatment For Throat Cancer Patients

- University of California researchers are studying how to advance personalized treatment for patients with HPV-associated oropharyngeal cancer. The research led by Robert Chin, MD, PhD, a radiation oncologist at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, focuses particularly on patients with an inherited variant KRAS gene. The team of researchers gained...
CANCER
cell.com

Rejuvenating dysfunctional T cells in ovarian cancer: CD28 is the license to kill

High-grade serous ovarian cancers (HGSOCs) exhibit limited response to immune checkpoint blockade. In a new study in Cancer Cell, Duraiswamy et al. highlight intratumoral CD28 co-stimulation by myeloid-antigen-presenting cells as a key mechanism required for activation of programmed cell death receptor 1 (PD-1)+ tumor-infiltrating T lymphocytes during PD-1 blockade in HGSOC.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

High/Low Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy Administration Yields Comparable OS Benefit in Advanced Ovarian Cancer

A comparative study indicated that patients with advanced ovarian cancer who received high and low doses of neoadjuvant chemotherapy experienced similar improvements in overall survival. A comparative study found that those who received low-use neoadjuvant chemotherapy compared with a high-use therapy had similar improvements in overall survival (OS), with high-use...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy