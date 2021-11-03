CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday

By The Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 6 days ago

Stocks climbed to more record highs Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said it will...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite drift higher early Tuesday but Dow under pressure

U.S. stock indexes opened mixed Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite aiming to extend lengthy winning streaks, while the Dow dipped at the start of trade. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.2% at 36,368, while the S&P 500 index advanced 0.1% at 4,704, and the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.2% at 16,019. On Monday, the S&P 500 scored its the eighth straight gain, its longest winning streak since April 2019 and its longest string of record closes since 1997. The Nasdaq Composite produced, on Monday, notched its 11th straight gain, which marked its longest stretch of advances since December of 2019. Trading for equity markets on Tuesday come after a report on wholesale inflation, the October producer price index, rose 0.6%, in line with expectations. The pace of wholesale inflation over the past 12 months was flat at 8.6%, but marking the highest level since the index was reconfigured in 2009, and likely one of the highest readings since the early 1980s. In corporate action, shares of General Electric Co. were up after the industrial conglomerate announced plans to split into three publicly traded companies.
STOCKS
Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Producer Price Index

U.S. stock futures traded mixed in early pre-market trade after hitting another record highs in the prior session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) and Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: COIN). The NFIB small business optimism index for October is scheduled for...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock Indexes#The Federal Reserve#Pandemic#Fed
WHIO Dayton

More records for stocks as S&P 500 notches 8th straight gain

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks notched some modest gains on Wall Street Monday, enough to mark more record highs for major U.S. indexes. The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% for its eighth straight gain, matching its longest winning streak since April 2019, however most of the gains during that stretch have been modest. Stocks of construction-related companies made some of the strongest gains after Congress passed a $1 trillion infrastructure bill on Friday. Stocks have been climbing broadly over the last month as companies have reported stronger-than-expected profits. Crude oil prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.50%.
STOCKS
WSB Radio

Stocks rise on Wall Street, continuing gains for US indexes

Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, placing the market within striking distance of more record highs. The S&P 500 rose 0.3% as of 2:25 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is coming off of five straight gains and a succession of record closes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 133 points, or 0.4%, to 36,017 and the Nasdaq rose 0.9%.
STOCKS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Stocks open modestly higher, continuing gains for US indexes

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Thursday, potentially setting the market up to set more record highs. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going. The benchmark index is coming off five straight gains. Technology stocks were among the biggest winners, while banks and health care companies lagged behind. Video game makers Take-Two Interactive and Electronic Arts each rose about 4% after reporting surprisingly strong results. Moderna sank 16.6% after cutting its forecast for how many vaccine deliveries it expects to make this year. Merck climbed 1.5% after British authorities approved its antiviral pill.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

All 4 Major Indexes Now at Record Highs

The four top stock market indexes managed to scale higher to new record closes, setting new highs routinely. This is reminiscent of early September, toward the end of Q2 earnings season, which brought the same level of exuberance among market participants — and largely for the same reasons: stronger-than-expected Q3 earnings season.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDBO

Major Wall Street stock indexes eke out more record highs

Stocks closed with modest gains on Wall Street Monday, extending the major indexes' recent record-setting run. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% after spending much of the day wavering between small gains and losses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% and the Nasdaq rose 0.6%. The gains pushed the three indexes above the all-time highs they set on Friday.
STOCKS
Times Daily

US stocks open higher, pushing indexes further into records

Stocks are opening modestly higher on Wall Street Monday, bringing major indexes a bit further past the record highs they set last week. The S&P 500 was up 0.1% in the early going and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.4%. The Nasdaq was barely higher as technology stocks lagged the rest of the market. This week traders will be watching another policy meeting by the Federal Reserve, which is in the process of considering how to wind down its extraordinary support measures for the economy. More companies are reporting their latest quarterly earnings and the government releases its monthly jobs report Friday.
STOCKS
TheStreet

What Is a Stock Market Index? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

A stock index is a collection of stocks intended to be reflective of the stock market as a whole or, in some cases, a particular industry or segment of the market. In other words, a stock index can be thought of as a representative sample of the entire stock market or a particular segment or industry therein.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 skids lower Tuesday and misses longest streak of record closes in 66 years as Tesla's stock tumbles 12%

U.S. stock benchmarks headed solidly lower Tuesday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite halting lengthy win streaks that had been a feature of a stock market that appeared to levitate off optimism around third-quarter earnings, despite lingering concerns about out-of-control inflation that have been amplified by supply-chain bottlenecks heading into the holiday season. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 112 points, or 0.3%, to 36,320, while the S&P 500 index ended down 0.4% at 4,685, marking its first decline in nine sessions and narrowly missing its longest string of record closes, nine straight all-time highs, since...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock falls Tuesday, still outperforms market

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) sank 0.22% to $162.51 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Johnson & Johnson closed $17.41 below its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Alphabet Inc. Cl A stock outperforms market despite losses on the day

Shares of Alphabet Inc. Cl A (GOOGL) sank 0.08% to $2,978.37 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.35% to 4,685.25 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.31% to 36,319.98. The stock's fall snapped a five-day winning streak. Alphabet Inc. Cl A closed $33.93 short of its 52-week high ($3,012.30), which the company reached on November 8th.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) inched 0.28% higher to $336.99 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. Microsoft Corp. closed $1.80 below its 52-week high ($338.79), which the company reached on November 5th.
STOCKS
Kokomo Perspective

Hot Penny Stocks to Buy Right Now? 3 to Watch Next Week

As we get ready to enter another week of trading penny stocks, investors are excited about how November has gone so far. While it’s hard to say if the rest of the month will be bullish, we do know that there is a lot of bullish sentiment floating around. With Covid cases dropping in many areas of the world, we are seeing a bit of a post-pandemic recovery occurring.
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy